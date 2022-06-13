DREAM OF THE RED CHAMBER Comes to PJPAC in August



"Dream of the Red Chamber" Also titled The Story of the Stone, this classic is the magnum opus of Qing-dynasty author Cao Xueqin. It is widely recognised as the pinnacle of classical Chinese literature. The plot revolves around the romantic tragedy involving Jia Baoyu, Lin Daiyu and Xue Baochai, at the same time revealing how the four great families fell from grace, with the Jia family taking the lead. These classics paint a realistic scene of the end of monarchy in China, uncovering the ills of feudal society and displaying the complexity of human nature in the era.

The musical concert will deliver a captivated performance of the original scores from 1987 near-definitive adaptation of the novel TV series composed by Wang Li Ping in semi-theatre format. Conducted by Mr Leong Han Kuei, featuring soprano Ms Ang Mei Foong, chorus by The Young KL Singers with thirty LRCO musicians live accompaniment, poem recitals and with the vibrant LED backdrop and lighting design of the production, LRCO will lead the audience into the dream and in-depth exploring the realism and romance of the story.

Performances run 6-7 August 2022. Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=183