BRENDAN DE CRUZ : LOVE + LIFE + MUSIC Comes to PJPAC in March

Folk-Pop singer-songwriter, Brendan de Cruz, takes us on a journey through his works since debuting as an independent artiste in 2016, with his maiden concert, LOVE+LIFE+MUSIC.

With four records under his belt, de Cruz is no stranger to the local music scene. Most recently, he was selected by Malaysian songbird, Yuna, as part of a mentorship project with Hewlett Packard and was also featured on the Instagram account of six-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, James Taylor.

Having shared stages with acts such as Kyoto Protocol, Bil Musa, Thai popstar, Phum Viphurit , and supported international acts Julie Byrne(US) and RHODES(UK) on the Asian leg of their tours, Brendan de Cruz has surely seemed to have made an impression with his melodramatic take on a variety of relationships, through his heart-tugging tunes.

Known for his impassioned song-writing accompanied with his raw, guttural vocals, the 32-year old artiste promises an experience to be memorialised, filled with love, life, and of course, music.

The event is on 12 March 2022. Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=33.