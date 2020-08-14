Waterville Creates! to Present WATERVILLE ROCKS! Live Streaming Concert

The concert will be live streamed on Facebook on August 28th @ 7:00 P.M.

Waterville Creates!, one of Maine's leading arts and cultural organizations with a mission to promote Waterville as a vibrant destination in central Maine, has announced the fifth consecutive year of Waterville Rocks! will happen thanks to a virtual Livestream Facebook concert with Rustic Overtones on August 28th at 7:00 p.m. This free concert will be streamed LIVE from the Waterville Opera House and available on Facebook.

The series of free and family-friendly outdoor concerts has in the past featured regional acts, including Enter the Haggis, The Mallett Brothers Band, and The Ghost of Paul Revere in downtown Waterville's historic Castonguay Square. Waterville Rocks! is hosted by the Waterville Opera House and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts. The series is designed to provide free cultural programming for the community and offer a new way to animate downtown Waterville. The 2020 virtual Waterville Rocks! sponsors are Kennebec Savings Bank, Colby College, and MaineGeneral Health.

"It was obvious due to COVID that an in-person series of concerts just would not be possible given the limitations on gathering sizes and lack of touring groups performing during the pandemic" says Tamsen Brooke Warner, executive director of the Waterville Opera House, the organizer and host of Waterville Rocks! "COVID has forced our organization and those like ours around the world to rethink how we serve our communities and remain fiscally solvent during a time when we cannot gather in person or sell tickets. This Livestream Event is our first serious foray into the world of streaming performances and we are looking forward to getting back in the business of entertaining, if only virtually for the time being."

