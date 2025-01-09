News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD Comes to Mad Horse in March

Performances will run March 6 - 30, 2025.

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan will come to Mad Horse in March. Directed by Lauren Stockless, performances will run March 6 - 30, 2025.

What's on the menu for Meredith, Tori, and Sandy, the three women in Guy's life? Healthy lifestyles, upward mobility, meaningful sex? Or self-loathing and distorted priorities? Inspired by the strangely ubiquitous advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in Women Laughing Alone With Salad.

This raw comedy is served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor.




