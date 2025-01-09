WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD Comes to Mad Horse in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan will come to Mad Horse in March. Directed by Lauren Stockless, performances will run March 6 - 30, 2025.

What's on the menu for Meredith, Tori, and Sandy, the three women in Guy's life? Healthy lifestyles, upward mobility, meaningful sex? Or self-loathing and distorted priorities? Inspired by the strangely ubiquitous advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in Women Laughing Alone With Salad.

This raw comedy is served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor.

Comments