THE CHRISTMAS BRIDE in Concert Comes Maine in July

Performances are July 8 at 7 pm at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport; July 9 at 3 pm at St Lawrence Arts in Portland; and July 11 at 7 pm at Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

THE CHRISTMAS BRIDE in Concert Comes Maine in July

Snowlion Repertory Company will present a CHRISTMAS IN JULY celebration by bringing The Christmas Bride in Concert for three performances to three well-known performing venues in Maine. This two-hour concert version of the timeless classic musical romance (based on a Charles Dickens short story) will perform July 8 at 7 pm at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport; July 9 at 3 pm at St Lawrence Arts in Portland; and July 11 at 7 pm at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

When Michael, a handsome, sophisticated stranger is thrown from his horse literally at the feet of country girl Marion, her world is turned upside down, and her engagement to her father's ward Alfred is in jeopardy. The action she ultimately decides to take, to the consternation of all, leads to her eventual dangerous abandonment in London; how she finds redemption, true love, and an understanding of her own desire for a home of her own is the core of the story of this lovely musical romance. The Christmas Bride is a joyous tale of love lost and found, home and family, faith and forgiveness.

From the bright English countryside to the dark underbelly of London town, The Christmas Bride follows our heroine as she journeys through a world filled with delightful Dickensian characters. For this CHRISTMAS IN JULY celebration, the show will be performed as a two-hour concert, with the entire lively musical theater score sung and the songs bridged by condensed scenes and narration. The show is full of humor, vibrancy, quirky characters as only Dickens can create, and will feature some of the best voices and finest actors Maine has to offer.

The Christmas Bride in Concert will have three performances as follows:

Saturday July 8 at 7 pm at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main Street, Freeport

Sunday July 9 at 3 pm at St Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress Street, Portland

Tuesday July 11 at 7 pm at the Opera House, 86 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor

All seats at all venues are only $20 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling (207) 315-6612. For more information, visit Click Here. The show is suitable for all ages.

The Christmas Bride in Concert was written by MK Wolfe (book) and Noel Katz (music & lyrics) based on a short story by Charles Dickens. The musical has been performed in New York (attended by Stephen Sondheim, who endorsed the production by giving a sizeable donation to the production company), Bethlehem PA, and went on to be the premiere production for Snowlion Rep in Portland. It will be directed by Al D'Andrea. The musical direction is by Betty McIntyre, who will lead a three-piece band. The production stage manager is Andrew Shepard. Styling is by Brittney Cacace.




Recommended For You