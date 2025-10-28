ROMEO EL JULIETTE Comes to Opera Maine in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera Maine announced that tickets for its 2026 mainstage production of the popular love story Roméo et Juliette will go on sale on November 13. This lyrical adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy tells the story of two young lovers from rival families whose passion defies fate and leads to both heartbreak and transcendence. Performances will take place on Thursday, July 23, and Sunday, July 26, at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

Directed by Opera Maine's Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn, the production will feature world-class singers and the Opera Maine Orchestra and Chorus, all under the baton of Maestro Israel Gursky. With soaring melodies, sweeping romance, and a striking new set design by Germán Cárdenas-Alaminos, this production promises an unforgettable evening of music and drama celebrating the enduring power of love.

“This is the perfect gift for the opera lover on your holiday list,” said Caroline Musica Koelker, Opera Maine's Executive Director.

Opera Maine presented its inaugural production, Carmen, in 1995 at the State Theatre. In 1997 the company relocated to the newly renovated Merrill Auditorium. Opera Maine offers Maine residents and visitors the only opportunity to experience fully staged and orchestrated professional opera in the state. The company's productions feature diverse talented artists of international, national, and local fame who come together to create an outstanding experience for all who attend. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn and Executive Director Caroline M. Koelker, Opera Maine is widely respected for its superb operatic productions and programming and meaningful community engagement.