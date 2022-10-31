Public Theatre's THE VICTORIAN LADIES' DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE Opens This Week

The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective will be presented at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, from Friday, November 4 through Sunday November 13.

Performances are as follows: Friday, November 4 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 5 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 6 at 2pm, Thursday November 10 at 7:30, Friday, Nov 11 at 7:30, Saturday, Nov 12 at 3pm and 7:30, and Sun Nov 13 at 2pm.

It's a kind of female "Sherlock Holmes" meets "Arsenic & Old Lace" in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. When a series of single women are mysteriously murdered in a London neighborhood, two strong-willed sisters team up with an American actress to catch the killer and solve the crime.

Tickets are $25. For reservations call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. Location: 31 Maple St, Lewiston.