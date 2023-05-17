PortFringe Returns in June

The event runs June 1-9, 2023.

PortFringe Returns in June

PortFringe - Maine's Fringe Festival will present their 11th annual summer event from June 1-9, 2023, including more than 75 genre-defying performances and special events at venues throughout Portland's East Bayside neighborhood.

The festival, a high-energy celebration of performing arts run entirely by volunteers, was founded in 2012 and has grown steadily since its inception. After over a decade in the Arts District, PortFringe moved to Portland's East Bayside neighborhood in 2022. Festival co-director, Tara McDonough, says, "As was the case last year, this year's shows will be popping up all over the place - in breweries, fitness studios, coffee shops - making it even easier for our community to discover unique artistic experiences in unexpected places. "

PortFringe 2023 will showcase short-format work as the central attraction. Long celebrated at PortFringe, short-format double-features will provide audience members the opportunity to see two completely separate shows as part of the same one hour event. "Some of the most incredible performance work I've ever seen has been part of a PortFringe double feature," says co-director Stacey Koloski. "Short-format performance work is thrilling to watch - every year I'm astonished at how much storytelling Artists can pack into thirty minutes or less."

PortFringe 2023 also includes five must-see, one-night-only, "Late Night" experiences. These longer (60-75 minute) shows begin at 9:30PM and serve as the gathering place for festival-goers at the end of each night. Designed to actively engage audiences, PortFringe Late Night shows include live music, burlesque, drag shows, comedy, and interactive art installations.

The PortFringe 2023 line-up includes local, national, and international performance Artists. This year's festival includes Canadian Artists as well as U.S. Artists from the New York, Philadelphia, and Boston areas. "We are especially excited to welcome our national and international touring Artists back to PortFringe for the first time since the pandemic began. We have missed the energetic exchange of ideas, and the spark of new creative collaboration between touring Artists and the art-makers here in our own community," says McDonough.

Participating PortFringe Artists receive 100% of their box office returns - something unheard of in most traditional producing models. "At a time when it's harder and harder for Artists to afford the creation of experimental work, Fringe Festivals provide an accessible platform for performance Artists to do just that," says Koloski. To further lower barriers, PortFringe shows are chosen in a randomized lottery draw each February, and festival participation fees are among the lowest in North America. "We believe there is art in risk-taking, and we are proud to be part of the global Fringe movement - doing what we can to build community and support creative expression of Artists."

PortFringe 2023 venues include Aikido of Maine (226 Anderson Street), Blue Lobster Urban Winery (219 Anderson Street), Coffee By Design (1 Diamond Street), Hi-Fidelity Brewing (200 Anderson Street), Mayo Street Arts (10 Mayo Street), Maine Studio Works (170 Anderson Street); SALUD Portland (275B Marginal Way), Tandem Coffee (122 Anderson Street), and Three of Strong Spirits (35B Diamond Street). PortFringe's Central location is located at Belleflower Brewing Company (66 Cove Street).



