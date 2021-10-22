Photos: Good Theater Presents the World Premiere of JANE AUSTEN'S LADY SUSAN
Performances are at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland.
Good Theater is presenting the world premiere of the acclaimed adaptation of the Jane Austen short novel LADY SUSAN. Directed by Brian Allen and James Noel Hoban, the show stars Brynn Lewallen, Joseph Bearor, Hannah Daly, Jay Mack, Halsey Redman, Amy Roche, and Nathan Gregory. October 20 - November 14.
JANE AUSTEN'S LADY SUSAN plays Wednesdays 7:00 ($27), Thursdays 7:00 ($27), Fridays 7:30 ($27), Saturdays 3:00 ($34) & 7:30 ($34) and Sundays 2:00 ($34). Performances are at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information: please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.
Production details:
Directed by Brian P. Allen and James Noel Hoban.
Stage managed by Michael Lynch.
Set by Steve Underwood and James Noel Hoban.
Costumes by Michelle Handley.
Lighting by Iain Odlin.
Sound by James Noel Hoban.
Props by Heather Irish.
Photo credit: Rob Urbinati
Jay Mack, Brynn Lewallen
Nathan Gregory, Brynn Lewallen, Jay Mack, Amy Roche
Amy Roche, Jay Mack
Joseph Bearor, Hannah Daly, Amy Roche, Halsey Redman, Jay Mack
Front row: Halsey Redman, Amy Roche, Hannah Daly. Back row: Joseph Bearor, Brynn Lewallen, Nathan Gregory, Jay Mack