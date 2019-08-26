Photo Flash: First look at CABARET from Cast Aside Productions

Willkommen! And bienvenue! Welcome to a first look at the production of Cabaret from Cast Aside Productions!

Based on the novel "Goodbye Berlin" and subsequent play "I Am Camera," Kander and Ebb's musical CABARET is set in 1929 and follows American writer Clifford Bradshaw as he visits Berlin and is witness to the rise of Nazi power in his new community, friendships, and his favorite nightspot: the Kit Kat Club.In addition to CABARET, Cast Aside will be presenting a vaudeville-style variety series after performances and during the musical's dark nights. The LIVE FROM THE KIT KAT CLUB series features some of Portland's favorite musicians, drag queens, and burlesque acts performing live on stage at Berlin's hottest nightclub.





