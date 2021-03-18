Penobscot Theatre Offering Virtual Classes For Children April 2021

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced a new roster of virtual classes being offered beginning April 13, 2021.

Director of Education Ben Layman had this to say about the program: "We are so excited to announce our fun and vibrant spring virtual classes! Fun is the main focus, along with skill building in a creative environment!"

Dramatic Academy Clubhouse

(Ages 4-9)

A fun and physical class of games designed especially for the Zoom format! DA Clubhouse with instructor Ben Layman will get you up, moving and have the creative juices flowing!

April 13th-May 20th

Ages 4-6: Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30pm to 4pm

$75.00

Ages 7-9: Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30

$150.00

Alice in Wonderland: A Radio Play

(Ages 10 to 18)

Come take a trip down the rabbit hole with all of Lewis Carroll's beloved characters. Neil Graham and Ben Layman will lead students in workshops in voice acting and live sound effects culminating in a final recorded performance of this classic tale!

April 14 to May 21st

Wednesday and Friday 4pm to 6pm

$250.00

For registration visit www.penobscottheatre.org or call the box office at 207-942-3333. For more information, please contact Ben Layman, Director of Education at 207-947-6618x107 or at education@penobscottheatre.org Please note that all classes are being presented virtually and are not in person.