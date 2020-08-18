Penobscot Theatre Company Announces Online 2020/21 Main Stage Season

The innovative season, monikered, “Digitus Theatrum” launches in October.

Penobscot Theatre Company announces its 47th Season. The company, which traditionally serves 40,000 audience members from September to August at its historic opera house home in downtown Bangor, Maine, will present an eclectic, full season, exclusively online. The innovative season, monikered, "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

"While a fully digital season may feel and look a lot different, that's how we survive: by changing and answering the demands of the moment," says Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport. "We are thrilled to be creating, exploring new technological mediums, and producing dream projects we otherwise couldn't. To share this work and the work of exceptional artists we are proud to call friends and company members with not only the heart of Maine but with the world -- makes this bitter time all the more sweet."

The theatre is offering two subscription packages: Maine Courses and Family Style. Each include five productions plus a selection of add-on side dishes. All subscriptions and single tickets (STP) are priced per household.

Subscribers benefits include: see-it-again-for-free for all Main Courses and Family Style offerings; $5 off single ticket prices on all additional purchases; 20% off at Novio's Bistro in Downtown Bangor; and exclusive content only for subscribers.

MAIN COURSES: Digital Household Subscription: $150

GHOST POSTCARDS FROM MAINE (October 15 - November 8): This auditory experience invites you to turn off the lights, turn up the volume, and get creeped out as five Maine playwright/novelists pen original tales from Vacationland's creepiest ghost towns. Stories by Travis Baker, Sam Collier, Carrie Jones, Michael Kimball and Robin Wood. Audio. STP: $40

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (December 12 - 27): Ken Stack narrates his own adaptation of the Dickens classic. Using Czech rod-marionettes in a Baroque Opera-style, toy theatre set, Atlanta-based theatre/film makers, The Object Group bring the ultimate tale of redemption to stunning, unforgettable new life, with live puppetry and animation. A Penobscot Theatre Company commission. Film. STP: $40

FLYIN' SOLO (January 21 - February 7): Everyone has a story. What's yours? Join twelve actors (alternating over two nights) for original stories told with humor and heart. Written and performed by the actor, Flyin' Solo brings personal stories to life, told in the actor's own unique voice, in performances that are both funny, and dramatically compelling. Live. STP $40

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT (March 11- April 3): by Nassim Soleimanpour. No rehearsal. No director. A different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a wildly audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transformative power of theatre. Live. STP: $40

SURPRISE SHOW (April 22 - May 9): With a desire to remain nimble and open to the possibility of welcoming audiences back into the Bangor Opera House, we are keeping this spot open. To be announced this winter.

FAMILY STYLE: Digital household subscription: $120

THE GLITCH WITCH (October 11 - November 1) A magical mystery musical, created and performed by Brittany Parker. Wyn comes from a long line of powerful witches...but can't seem to harness the magic herself. When a dark force threatens to steal all of the light from New England, Wyn must enlist help to save the day! Streamed. STP: $25

EXCEPTIONS TO GRAVITY (November 8-29) Be amazed. Join brilliant master of physical comedy, Avner Eisenberg as he weaves a spell of poetic simplicity in a show of hilarious predicaments which defies the barriers of language and culture and has toured extensively in the US and abroad. Streamed. STP: $40

MR. BEN'S PLAYHOUSE (Series. Begins January 9) In Mr. Ben's Playhouse, anything is possible and everyone is welcome! The only requirement for entry is an active imagination. Join Mr. Ben and his colorful cast of friends as they explore the extraordinary world of theatre: secrets, mysteries and all. Five, 15-min episodes. A Penobscot Theatre Company commission. See you there! Streamed. STP: $40 /series

THE TINIEST LIBRARIAN (February 7-28) Miss Susan is the tiniest, loneliest librarian in the world. When Tiny Miss Susan immerses herself in books on her shelves, she is launched her into a wild and unforgettable adventure! Streamed. STP: $20

BEE PARKS AND THE HORNETS (April 11 - May 2) An indie pop-rock band for all insects and ages inspires young people to get up and move with all original songs that promote kindness, equality and self-confidence. Streamed. STP. $30

SIDES: (add-on dishes):

GHOST TOURS (October 8 - November 1) Join a team of paranormal investigators as they tour the century-old, historic Bangor Opera House, a known location for ghostly haunts. Perfect for the amateur enthusiast looking to acquire tips for home hunting or for the curious skeptic... if they dare. Live. STP. $25

DECK THE BALLS (December 10 - 27) From ImprovAcadia who brought you A Kick in your Dickens, comes a fully improvised holiday offering that will warm your frosty chestnuts and tickle your funny bone! ADULTS ONLY! Live. STP: $60

MATT MARCY MAGIC (December 31 - January 2) Ring in the New Year with this high-energy, interactive show, filled with intelligent comedy and original mind-blowing magic. Sure to dazzle even the most discriminating of audiences. Live. STP. $45

DOG OPERAS Series of three. Begins March 2. Finally, something appropriate for ALL members of your household. Made for and by dogs, The Barker of Seville and two other short "pupperas" are the perfect offering for all theatre lovers and their loyal companions. Come for the cuteness and stay for the reimagined tails of love and heartbreak, done with heart and hilarity. Cats also welcome...we guess. Streamed. STP: $40/series

Finally, to round out the experience Penobscot Theatre Company invites patrons to indulge in FREE Sweeteners available through their Facebook page. Live Mondays at 7pm.

Dishin' in Drag: (October 5-26 & February 15 - March 8) Join Priscilla Poppycocks (aka Dominick Varney) each week as she kiki's with superstars from PTC's past & present!

Overheard on the Headset with Meredith Perry: (November 9-30 & April 26- May 17) After 17 years and over 75 shows, Meredith has seen it all. Come hear the truth from the booth...

Meet the Game Dame! (January 11-February 1 & March 22-April 12) Jen Shepard hosts a game show with special guests, ridiculous games and audience participation. Stop by to win a prize!

With an online season - no physical tickets or seat reservations are needed as each production comes a unique link sent out via email to each ticket buyer/household. Each link will be password protected and usable within the time period of the show. Within this season, there is a mixture of both live and streamed performances. With a live performance - the emailed link grants you admission to a one time only performance using Zoom and other technology. This real-time video is streamed from our cameras to your device; anything can happen so take your seats and don't be late for the theatre!

With a streamed performance, the emailed link grants you admission to a pre-recorded performance uploaded to Vimeo. This link can be accessed at any time of day and as many times as you want within the release period. One ticket - many viewings.

For more information about the 2020-2021 season, please email the Box Office at boxoffice@penoboscottheatre.org or visit the company's website at www.penobscottheatre.org. Subscriptions and single tickets for the new season will be on sale to the general public starting August 18th.

Certainly a full plate of a season ahead for Penobscot Theatre Company who, while missing the energy and faces of having a live audience in the Bangor Opera House, excitedly looks forward to expanding collaborative forces in order to showcase one of the most appetizing seasons to date!

Get your tickets now - See you at the (virtual) theatre!

