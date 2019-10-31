Penobscot Theatre Company Announces First-ever Relaxed Performance For MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Penobscot Theatre Company, the Northeastern-most professional, regional theatre in the US, is pleased to announce its first-ever relaxed performance for Matilda the Musical. It will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1pm at the Historic Bangor Opera House.

A relaxed performance creates an inclusive environment for people who may be under- or over-sensitive to stimulus, as well as for those with disabilities that may prevent them from sitting or being silent for long periods of time, for those that are sensitive to light and sound, and for families with very young children. Penobscot Theatre Company looks forward to joining this movement of inclusivity and full access by offering to our community this first-ever relaxed performance.

During the show, audiences can expect that the house lights will remain on, the doors to the theatre will remain open so that patrons can move freely about the theatre, and those audience members who feel the need to vocalize can do so at will. The theatre will offer "chill out" spaces in the lobby where people can go if they need a break from the action and sound onstage.

Executive Director Kathryn Ravenscraft shared, "It is always our goal to make live theatre accessible. The role of a theatre in any community is to bring people together." She went on to say, "We are honored to provide a relaxed environment for our audiences, especially for our holiday show. The holiday production has become such a wonderful tradition in our region and we want to make sure that all families and children know they are welcome here in the Opera House."

The story of Matilda, originally written by Roald Dahl, is a wonderful illustration of encountering and overcoming obstacles, with victory for the underdog never in question. It will leave audiences with a powerful message to pursue with tenacity their own curious natures.

Penobscot Theatre Company is proud to join the relaxed performance movement and bring the gift of live theatre to every audience possible. If, for whatever reason, you or your child have never been to the theatre, this performance is the perfect opportunity to attend.

For tickets to this or any show in the run of Matilda, you may contact the box office, located at 131 Main St. in Bangor, at (207) 942-3333, or you may purchase tickets online at penobscottheatre.org.

Tickets are $40, with discounts for students and season subscribers. For more information about this performance, please contact kathryn@penobscottheatre.org. This performance is made possible thanks to the generosity of the Penobscot Foundation for Developmental Services.





