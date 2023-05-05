POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL Playing At The Public Theatre This Month

The Public Theatre presents entertaining family fun for ages 4 and up with their special production of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical playing May 20 and 21. This delightful musical combines catchy songs with the humor of a Pixar film to tell the empowering story of 8-year-old Lily Polkadot. When Lily moves to a new town, she faces the challenge of being the first Polkadot in an all Square school. Overcoming her obstacles, she challenges the minds and hearts of her peers showing everyone that our differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

The entire staff of The Public Theatre fell in love with this funny and charming new musical for children and were committed to producing it at the high artistic standard that Public Theatre audiences have come to expect, featuring professional actors and singers, some of them even Broadway veterans.

Aside from its catchy songs and choreography that will leave you dancing in the aisles, the show also has a perfect message for our community or anyone who has ever felt like an outsider.

The Public Theatre's commitment to family friendly prices of $15 for adults and $10 for children 4-18 years old, makes high quality entertainment affordable for most families. Student matinees are also scheduled for this production and over 2,200 students already have a ticket to attend with their school!

The Public Theatre has put together an incredible cast of New York based singers and actors including Annell Moya as Lily Polkadot, Yale Langworthy as Sky Square, Mia Goodman as Penelope Square and Allison Briner Dardenne as their teacher Ms. Square and Momma Square.

Director Adam P. Blais has been humming the songs and creating the choreography while working with Musical Director (Katy Cavanaugh), preparing his design team to bring this joyful musical to life. Set design is by Tricia Hobbs, Lighting Design by Erin Fauble, Sound Design by Jacob Pribilsky and the unique Costumes representing the Square and Polkadot world are being designed by Kaylee Carroll and Reyna Higgins, a team of MCI students being mentored by their teacher Debra Susi.

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, May 20th and 21st with two performances each day at 1:00 and 4:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for anyone 4-18. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple Street in Lewiston.