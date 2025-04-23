Opera In The Pines To Present THE BARBER OF THE CAPE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera in the Pines will present The Barber of the Cape, an immersive, world-premiere adaptation of the beloved opera, The Barber of Seville. This production is a true celebration of Maine's people, key industries-lobstering, seafood, and tourism-and the distinctive culture that makes the state so special.

Set at the Cape Neddick Lobster Pound, The Barber of the Cape transports the classic story into a contemporary Maine setting. The tale follows Rosie, a clumsy waitress preparing for the bustling tourist season. When Rosie catches the eye of a visitor from Manhattan, her protective, tourist-hating uncle Bart, the restaurant's owner, intervenes, sparking a comedic whirlwind of mistaken identities, love, and the quirks of our friends "from away." In a unique twist, the audience will become part of the story itself, enjoying the performance as guests of the restaurant.

This year, Opera in the Pines features a diverse cast of three talented Mainers and three rising young artists "from away," each with a strong personal connection to the state. This dynamic mix of local talent and passionate visitors promises to infuse the production with fresh energy and a sense of community on stage.

The Barber of the Cape will be brought to life in a setting that's as iconic as the story itself, the picturesque Cape Neddick Lobster Pound, a Maine institution serving the freshest seafood since 1959. Under new management since 2023, the Lobster Pound continues to honor its traditions while embracing modern updates to its space and menu, making it the perfect venue for this one-of-a-kind opera experience.

With slapstick-of-butter comedy, lively music, and a strong sense of local flavor, The Barber of the Cape is a charming, fun-filled opera that celebrates the spirit of Maine and reminds us to love thy neighbor-yes, all of them.

The show runs approximately 80 minutes, performed without intermission, and is sung in English with English supertitles.

Performance Details:

May 16 and 17, 2025: Doors open at 5:00 PM, with reservation times at 5:00, 5:15, 5:30, and 5:45 PM. The show begins at 7:00 PM. Dessert will be served after the show.

May 18, 2025: Doors open at 12:00 PM, with reservation times at 12:00, 12:15, 12:30, and 12:45 PM. The show begins at 2:00 PM.

Tickets include lunch or dinner, with tax and gratuity, while alcoholic beverages may be purchased separately. Please note that seating at the Lobster Pound may include restricted sightlines, ambient noises, and alternative seating, as the venue is a non-traditional performance space, but this adds to the fun and immersive nature of the experience.

Tickets are available online, with sales closing on May 2, 2025. Early reservations are highly encouraged. For more information about tickets, the production, or to view the full menu, visit www.operainthepines.org.

About Opera in the Pines

Founded by three Maine-raised singers, Opera in the Pines is an alternative opera company committed to reinventing the opera experience. We strive to provide other Maine based artists with the opportunity to showcase their talents, utilize unconventional spaces, and create intimate performance experiences for both seasoned opera lovers and new audiences alike.

Comments