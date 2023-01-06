Mad Horse Theatre Presents QUILLS By Doug Wright Next Month

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents Quills by Doug Wright directed by Stacey Koloski, February 2 - 26.

Wickedly witty, erotically charged, Obie Award-winning Quills explores the conflict between the Marquis de Sade (infamous,literary bad boy of 18th Century France) and those who want to silence the perverse tales he writes. Hypocrisy, art, morality and personal freedom collide in this provocative, sin-sational tale of the last days of the infamous Marquis de Sade.

Due to its provocative and graphic adult subject matter - including irreverent religious content, and explicit descriptions of sexual situations and violence - Quills is meant for mature audiences only. Only those over 18 will be admitted.

"Who bears responsibility for the consequences of words and the actions they inspire? Quills explores that thorny question and inspires debate and reflection, which may be more relevant today than when it was written thirty years ago. It is a shocking, fascinating (and fun!) piece of theater, and I feel very fortunate to be able to direct it." - Stacey Koloski, Director

"Even now, his writing still vexes and confounds me; in one paragraph, it's spirited and brilliant satire. In the next, it's mendacious pornography." - Doug Wright, playwright

Written in response to the censorship of the 90's, the play is more relevant than ever. Republican politicians were decrying Mapplethorpe then and conservative school boards are yanking Gender Queer: A Memoir and many other titles off library shelves now. As Wright says: "People most threatened by provocative art are usually terrified of their own appetites and impulses."

Author Doug Wright won an Obie Award for outstanding achievement in playwriting and the Kesselring Award for Best New American Play from the National Arts Club for his play Quills. He went on to write the screenplay adaptation (nominated for a Golden Globe) and the film was nominated for three Academy Awards. He also wrote the books for the Broadway productions of The Little Mermaid and Grey Gardens. His play I Am My Own Wife won him a Pulitzer Prize, a Tony Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award, a GLAAD Media Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama League Award and a Lucille Lortel Award. He currently lives in New York with his partner, singer/songwriter David Clement.



The cast includes Mad Horse Company members: Janice Gardner, Mark Rubin, and Marie Stewart Harmon and guest artists: Josh Brassard, Tyler Costigan and Nate Stephenson.

The production team includes Company Members: Stacey Koloski (Director), Savannah Irish (Production Manager), Christine Marshall, Emeritus (Prop Design) and guest artists: Florence Cooley (Lighting Design), Michelle Handley (Costume Design), Joshua Hsu (Sound Design), Connor Perry (Set Design) Keegan Perry (Stage Manager) and Hollie Pryor (Intimacy Coordinator).

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00 (Sunday 2/26 is at 2:00 pm) All shows are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.