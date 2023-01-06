Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mad Horse Theatre Presents QUILLS By Doug Wright Next Month

Performances run February 2 - 26.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Mad Horse Theatre Presents QUILLS By Doug Wright Next Month

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents Quills by Doug Wright directed by Stacey Koloski, February 2 - 26.

Wickedly witty, erotically charged, Obie Award-winning Quills explores the conflict between the Marquis de Sade (infamous,literary bad boy of 18th Century France) and those who want to silence the perverse tales he writes. Hypocrisy, art, morality and personal freedom collide in this provocative, sin-sational tale of the last days of the infamous Marquis de Sade.

Due to its provocative and graphic adult subject matter - including irreverent religious content, and explicit descriptions of sexual situations and violence - Quills is meant for mature audiences only. Only those over 18 will be admitted.

"Who bears responsibility for the consequences of words and the actions they inspire? Quills explores that thorny question and inspires debate and reflection, which may be more relevant today than when it was written thirty years ago. It is a shocking, fascinating (and fun!) piece of theater, and I feel very fortunate to be able to direct it." - Stacey Koloski, Director

"Even now, his writing still vexes and confounds me; in one paragraph, it's spirited and brilliant satire. In the next, it's mendacious pornography." - Doug Wright, playwright
Written in response to the censorship of the 90's, the play is more relevant than ever. Republican politicians were decrying Mapplethorpe then and conservative school boards are yanking Gender Queer: A Memoir and many other titles off library shelves now. As Wright says: "People most threatened by provocative art are usually terrified of their own appetites and impulses."

Author Doug Wright won an Obie Award for outstanding achievement in playwriting and the Kesselring Award for Best New American Play from the National Arts Club for his play Quills. He went on to write the screenplay adaptation (nominated for a Golden Globe) and the film was nominated for three Academy Awards. He also wrote the books for the Broadway productions of The Little Mermaid and Grey Gardens. His play I Am My Own Wife won him a Pulitzer Prize, a Tony Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award, a GLAAD Media Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama League Award and a Lucille Lortel Award. He currently lives in New York with his partner, singer/songwriter David Clement.

The cast includes Mad Horse Company members: Janice Gardner, Mark Rubin, and Marie Stewart Harmon and guest artists: Josh Brassard, Tyler Costigan and Nate Stephenson.

The production team includes Company Members: Stacey Koloski (Director), Savannah Irish (Production Manager), Christine Marshall, Emeritus (Prop Design) and guest artists: Florence Cooley (Lighting Design), Michelle Handley (Costume Design), Joshua Hsu (Sound Design), Connor Perry (Set Design) Keegan Perry (Stage Manager) and Hollie Pryor (Intimacy Coordinator).

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00 (Sunday 2/26 is at 2:00 pm) All shows are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.




PLAY IN THE SNOW Event Comes to Lost Valley Sponsored By The Public Theatre Photo
PLAY IN THE SNOW Event Comes to Lost Valley Sponsored By The Public Theatre
As every Mainer knows, cabin fever will be setting in shortly (if it hasn't already) and The Public Theatre has the solution! PLAY in the Snow: a skiing, snowboarding and tubing event for the whole family on a special Saturday night with a special, low-cost ticket! Let's all get outdoors and have some fun!
Monmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This Month Photo
Monmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This Month
The Monmouth Community Players have announced their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Maine State Music Theat Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Maine State Music Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
MSMT Mourns the Passing of Legendary Star, Bernard Wurger Photo
MSMT Mourns the Passing of Legendary Star, Bernard Wurger
Maine State Music Theatre was saddened to receive news of the passing of one of its legendary stars – an actor whose career was inextricably interwoven with the history of Maine’s premier musical theatre. “Bernie” Wurger was a mainstay of MSMT summers from 1962 until 2000, playing 195 leading and supporting roles and winning an indelible place in the hearts of his public. His long and versatile career spanned opera, musical theatre, directing, and film not only in Maine but in New York and leading regional theatres across the country.

More Hot Stories For You


PLAY IN THE SNOW Event Comes to Lost Valley Sponsored By The Public TheatrePLAY IN THE SNOW Event Comes to Lost Valley Sponsored By The Public Theatre
January 5, 2023

As every Mainer knows, cabin fever will be setting in shortly (if it hasn't already) and The Public Theatre has the solution! PLAY in the Snow: a skiing, snowboarding and tubing event for the whole family on a special Saturday night with a special, low-cost ticket! Let's all get outdoors and have some fun!
Monmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This MonthMonmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This Month
January 3, 2023

The Monmouth Community Players have announced their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall.
Monmouth Community Players To Present 30th Anniversary ConcertMonmouth Community Players To Present 30th Anniversary Concert
December 21, 2022

The Monmouth Community Players are excited to invite you to their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall. Organized by Josie French, past Chair of the Board, the evening promises to delight and spark some nostalgia from audience members and performers alike. 
First Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 96th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITYFirst Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 96th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITY
December 8, 2022

The 96th anniversary of the historic Pageant of the Nativity will take place at First Parish Unitarian Universalist on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 5:00 pm at 425 Congress Street in Portland. After a 2-year hiatus during the pandemic, we are so excited to be back!
Holiday Music Blossoms At Husson University's Gracie Theatre With CELLOPHANE FLOWERSHoliday Music Blossoms At Husson University's Gracie Theatre With CELLOPHANE FLOWERS
December 2, 2022

The Gracie Theatre celebrates the music of the holiday season on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. with the band, Cellophane Flowers. The afternoon concert, 'Christmas Chronicles,' is a fusion of Beatles hits and holiday favorites. This performance is made possible through the generous support of the John Kilgore Fund.
share