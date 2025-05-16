Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre to Host KEEP SINGING! Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre will host "Keep Singing!", a showcase of three original short musicals running June 6th through 15th. The event is more than just a night of music and storytelling-it's a fundraiser to help support the work of Maine's oldest continuously-operating community theater.

Written by longtime Androscoggin County residents Linda Hildonen and Colby Michaud, "Keep Singing!" first debuted in Yarmouth in 2023 to sold-out audiences. Now, it returns home to LACLT with a talented local cast and crew, directed and produced by Hildonen and Michaud themselves.

The show features three one-act musicals:

"It's Complicated!" follows a couple in therapy whose session takes a bizarre twist thanks to a mysterious guitar. Starring Tony Morin, Heather Marichal, and Alan McLucas.

"Chasing James" tells the story of Brody, a coffee shop owner trying to help his Best Friend finally get it right in the love department. Composer Colby Michaud stars as "James," joined by Greg Judd and Micaiah Wert.

"Home Again" explores the emotional crossroads of a woman who must make a life-altering decision about her father. Amber Kachmar plays "Sarah," with Linda Hildonen and Alan McLucas in supporting roles.

The show runs two weekends only: Friday & Saturday, June 6-7 and 13-14 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday matinees, June 8 & 15 at 2:00 PM.

