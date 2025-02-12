Julie Benko, Lillias White, The Skivvies, and More Set For Good Theater's 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Good Theater has announced its 2025-26 season, marking its return to live performances at the newly renovated Stevens Square Theater on the former McAuley High School campus. After 20 years at The Hill Arts, Good Theater begins a new chapter as the theater-in-residence at Stevens Square with a diverse lineup of performances. The season features a Grand Re-Opening Gala, a brand new Summer Fun Series, an all-comedy Main Stage lineup, and the introduction of the New York Cabaret Series.

"This season is all about bringing fresh energy and fun to the stage," said Brian P. Allen, Artistic Director of Good Theater. "We're excited to offer a mix of light-hearted comedies with amazing local actors, intimate cabaret performances featuring Broadway legends like Lillias White and Debbie Gravitte, and an eclectic Summer Fun series with solo shows, stand-up comedy, and incredible concerts. It's a season filled with new beginnings, fun, and something for everyone—whether it's your first show or your hundredth."

The season will launch with the grand re-opening gala and fundraiser, I'll Drink to That!, which runs ten performances from April 24 - May 4, 2025. Created and directed by Brian P. Allen, with musical direction and arrangements by Victoria Stubbs, the concert offers an evening dedicated to Broadway and booze. Local favorites and Broadway stars (including Tony nominee Kenita R. Miller) will come together to celebrate Good Theater's return to the stage in its newly transformed home. Tickets are $50, with a special $30 preview performance on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The 2025 Summer Fun at Stevens Square Series brings a diverse lineup of performances to Stevens Square Theater, featuring solo shows, musical acts (including American Idol's star Julia Gagnon and Broadway's The Skivvies), and comedy events and specials:

The High Road (June 5 - 8, 2025): A one-man multimedia comedy show by Steve Underwood about nature's wildest weed.

The Skivvies (June 20 - 21, 2025): Broadway stars Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley present a literally stripped-down musical concert for Pride Month.

Kelly MacFarland (July 10, 2025): The Last Comic Standing alum brings her relatable humor to the stage.

Julia Gagnon (July 12, 2025): The American Idol star joins Nate Haven for a concert featuring both original music and covers.

Frances Floats (July 17 - 20, 2025): Broadway actress Frances Mercanti-Anthony shares her comedic journey toward self-acceptance in this solo show.

Comes the Dawn: Songs and Stories (July 25 - 26, 2025): Tony-nominated John Herrera sings Broadway hits and iconic classics in an intimate cabaret concert.

Late and Alone: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash (August 2, 2025): Scott Moreau brings Johnny Cash's life and music to the stage.

I'll Eat You Last by John Logan (August 7 - 10, 2025): Lynne McGhee brings legendary Hollywood agent Sue Mengers to life in this Broadway hit.

Kouchera: R&B Through the Decades (August 29, 2025): A musical journey through R&B's greatest hits from the 1970s to the 2000s with local favorites Kouchera.

The 2025-26 Main Stage season offers a lineup of all-comedy productions exploring humor through wedding day disasters, vampire spoofs, musical storytelling, operatic farces, and sharp family dynamics:

It Shoulda Been You (October 2 - 19, 2025): A wedding day musical comedy where everything that can go wrong, does. Credits: Book and Lyrics by Brian Hargrove; Music and Concept by Barbara Anselmi

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (November 6 - 23, 2025): A lightning-fast, gender-bending parody blending elements of Mel Brooks and Monty Python. Credits: By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen

Something Wonderful (January 15 - February 1, 2026): Broadway's George Dvorsky shares stories and songs from his illustrious 45-year career. Credits: Created and performed by George Dvorsky

Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Soprano (February 19 - March 8, 2026): A madcap operatic farce filled with mistaken identities and comedic chaos.

Grand Horizons (April 2 - 19, 2026): Bess Wohl's thoughtful comedy about marriage, family, and personal rediscovery.

Good Theater's inaugural New York Cabaret Series brings Broadway stars to Portland for intimate performances, offering audiences a rare chance to see these stars up close:

An Evening with Lillias White (September 12 - 14, 2025): The Tony Award-winner and former Hadestown star delivers a concert blending music and storytelling.

Julie Benko: Standby, Me (October 24 - 26, 2025): Julie Benko, who went from standby to Broadway star in Funny Girl, shares an evening of songs and stories, accompanied by her husband Jason Yeager on piano.

I Happen to Like New York (March 12 - 15, 2026): An original cabaret created by Brian P. Allen, celebrating the iconic city through the music of Porter, Bernstein, Kander & Ebb and featuring three Broadway guys.

An Evening with Debbie Gravitte (April 24 - 26, 2026): The Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer presents a night of iconic songs and career anecdotes.

