Colonial Theater Hires Interim Director to Oversee Restoration Efforts

Colonial Theatre in Augusta, Maine, has hired Kathi Wall as interim executive director to help restore and reopen the venue, Central Maine reports.

Wall will work part-time for at least the next year to oversee fundraising and restoration efforts of the vacant theatre. The original venue was built in 1912, and then rebuilt in the 1920s after a fire. It was last used as a movie house in 1969, and has not be used since.

"I really believe in this project," Wall said. "First, I really love old historical buildings. And, secondly, I think we really need an infusion of culture of all types here in the Augusta area. That includes, but is not limited to, historical movies, documentaries, all kinds of live performances."

Restoring and reopening the theater is expected to cost $6 million to $8.5 million. About $1 million has been raised so far.

"I think she'll carry us through a period of time we need to reorganize and keep moving forward," said Richard Parkhurst, president of the Colonial Theater's Board of Directors. "There are some things we can get done in the next year and she's the ideal person to do it, a make it happen kind of person."

Learn more about the Colonial Theater, and how to support the ongoing restoration, at augustacolonialtheater.org.

Read more at Central Maine.

