Center Theatre Launches 'Keep in Touch' Campaign

The Center Theatre wants to help their communities keep in touch by organizing fun videos that will be sent via email. For a donation of $10 or more, individuals will be able to either ask for something specific "Please sing Happy Birthday" or general "Do something silly and fun" for a friend, loved one, or for themselves.

Then the company will ask a volunteer who matches the request to record a short video dedicated to the recipient. The video will get sent to the Center Theatre and we'll forward it onto the intended recipient.

If you're interested in helping people keep in touch, please send the Center Theatre a short video of what you would like to do. It can be singing, dramatic reading, a dance, hula-hooping, juggling, whatever you can do to bring a little light to someone else's day.

Rules:

- Performances should be at most a couple minutes long so the videos can be easily distributed and can be as brief as "Happy Birthday". They may be music with or without accompaniment, recitation, comedy but keep it clean please.

- All members of the group must sign a photo/media release so that the Center Theatre may use images and recordings in publicity, social media or other forms.

- Volunteers will not receive compensation for their time and efforts.

For more information, visit centertheatre.org/keep-in-touch.





