Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is Coming to City Theater in May

All aboard as City Theater presents Agatha Christie's masterpiece Murder on the Orient Express. This theatrical adaptation by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig is a mystery full of intrigue, murder, and excitement with an unlikely cast of potential suspects aboard the luxurious Orient Express.

On a train traveling through Europe, a wealthy American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, the door locked from the inside. Enter world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who must navigate a train full of suspects and solve the murder before the killer strikes again.

The cast for Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express includes Brian Philip Harris as Hercule Poirot; Dana Chabot as Mary Debenham; Connor Hall as Colonel Arbuthnot; Jamie Orenstein as Monsieur Bouc; Benjamin Keller as Michel; Rebecca Cole as Helen Hubbard; Andrew Bennington as Hector MacQueen; Barbara Laveau as Princess Dragomiroff; Madison Schmalo as Greta Ohlsson; Caroline Smith as Countess Andrenyi; and Keith Brown as Samuel Ratchett.

The creative team for City Theater's production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express are Karl Carrigan (Scenic Design), Jessica Chaples-Graffam (Scenic Painter), Janice Toomey (Costume Design), Florence Cooley (Lighting Design), Arcadia Recording (Sound Design), Derek Kingsley (Dialect Coach), and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

A huge round of applause to our season underwriter, Pizza By Alex, and our season sponsors: Banded Brewing, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Mobile Studio Designs, Pension Professionals, and Rapid Ray's. Murder on the Orient Express show sponsors are Andy's Agway, Chinburg Properties, McArthur Library, and the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Murder on the Orient Express runs May 9th-May 25th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There is no performance on Sunday, March 15th. Tickets are $25 & $30 (all fees included) and are available now.

