2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Hana Valle - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Mariel Roy - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 10%

Emily West - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 7%

Tess McLaughlin - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 7%

Emma Tompkins - ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Kristin Sutton - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Julia Scholz - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 4%

Reese Madarasz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Kristin Sutton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

Mariel Roy - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

Emma Tompkins - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Phaelon O'Donnell - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 3%

Lily Webb - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Emily West - HALFTIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kate Whalen - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Nettie Gentempo - DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Joshua Veilleux - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 1%

Logan Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Brigitte Paulus - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 1%

Jill Savage Connelly - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 0%

Logan Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kristyn Pope - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

Ray Dumont - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 14%

Emma Tompkins - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 11%

Danielle Jackman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%

Chartreuse Money - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

Angela C. Howell - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 9%

Jennifer Rias - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Betsy Dunphy - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Joyce Chittick - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Susan Desmarais Fortier - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 13%

Travis M. Grant - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Jenn Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 8%

Weslie Evans - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

Michael Donovan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 7%

Anna Halloran - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Darnell Stuart - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 6%

Michael Donovan - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

Susan Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Kyah Adrielle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Mo Milliken - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Debra Susi - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Emily McClean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Janice Toomey - NUNSENSE - City Theater 3%

Jordan Zimba - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 3%

Susan Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Julie Phipps - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Louise Keezer - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Melissa Egolf - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

Pascal “Cori” Ford - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Mo Milliken - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dustin Cross - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Jane Alois Stein - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 12%

Savannah Irish - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 9%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Phoebe Little - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Kevin Jacob Koski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Alejo Vieti - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

William Ivey long - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Michelle Handley - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Phoebe Little - NIEVE IN THE JUNGLE - Maddys Theatre Childrens Museum and Theater of Maine 4%

Millie Hiibel - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 4%

Michelle Handley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Alejo Vieti - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Michelle Handley - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Elizabeth Rocha - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

David Woodhead - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

will wharton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Michelle Handley - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Angie Stemp - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Jane Alois Stein - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

henley Carlson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Kevin Jacob Koski - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Megan peck - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 25%

RENT - The Portland Players 22%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 20%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 11%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 10%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 8%

DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 2%

INNER CIRCLE - Resurgence Dance Company 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 25%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 16%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 7%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

FIREBIRD - Portland Ballet 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

DANCING WITH THE STARS - Merrill Hall 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Brandon Chaloux - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 10%

Sean Senior - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 7%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

Linda Sturdivant - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Beth Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Debra Susi - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Bridgid Amato - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

Adam P. Blais - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

Ed Reichert - INTO THE WOODS - USM 5%

Michael Donovan - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Josie French - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jeffey Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Becca Tinkham - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 3%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Jeffery Quinn - HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

Jackie Grigg - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 1%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%

Don Smith - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Linda Sturdivant - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Whitney Brown - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 13%

Jayme McDaniel - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

Larry Raben - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Emily M. Dixon - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

Brian Allen - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 7%

Penelope Sanborn - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 7%

David Ruttura - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Adam P. Blais - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 4%

KENNY INGRAM - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 4%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Michael J. Tobin - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Adam P. Blais - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Sable Strout - BAR CRAWL BOHEME - Opera in the Pines 3%

Dona D. Vaughn - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 2%

Michael J. Tobin - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 10%

Linda Sturdivant - SYLVIA - City Theater Biddeford 7%

Joe Lambert - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%

Kristen Peters - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 7%

Debra Susi - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 6%

Beth Lambert - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Jeffrey Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 5%

Lily Webb & Joshua Veilleux - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 5%

Scotty Venable & Mary Melquist - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Danny Gay - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Randy Hunt - RABBIT HOLE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Emma Hersey-Powers - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Joe Swenson - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Linda Sturdivant - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 4%

Lisa Muller-Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Angela Bonacasa - SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 3%

Allen Adams & Brad LaBree - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Mel Quackenbush & Chelsea Richardson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

Deb Elz-Hammond - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Brianne Beck - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Lucille Rioux - BLACK COMEDY - Gaslight Theatre 2%

Tellis K. Coolong - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 1%

Gail Phaneuf - ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 1%

Tellis K. Coolong - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Leigh Toney - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Lindsey Higgins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 9%

Reba Askari - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Brian Allen - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 7%

Stacey Koloski - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Whitney Brown - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 5%

Erica Murphy - THE THREE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Dawn McAndrews - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Lauren Stockless - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Julie Arnold Lisnet - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Joshua Hsu - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Matt Hawkins - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Michael J. Tobin - RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Nathan Winkelstein - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Kathryn Walsh - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Lisa Muller Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Berry - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Kaiser Ahmed - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Peter Brown - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 9%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 7%

RENT - The Portland Players 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 4%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 3%

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 3%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

MATILDA - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 6%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 5%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 4%

JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 3%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Tommy Waltz Presents 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 2%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 16%

Chad Lefebvre - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 10%

Danny Gay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

Florence Cooley - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City Theater 7%

Jason Robinson - RENT - The Portland Players 7%

Caleb Lacy/Dalton Kimball - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Scout Hough - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 4%

Iain Odlin - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Danny Gay - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jenny Hart - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 4%

Florence Cooley - SYLVIA - City Theater 3%

Jacob Hodgkin - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Jake Junkins - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Jason Robinson - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

Emma Kenny - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 3%

Jason Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Bryant Cyr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Jake Junkins - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Richard Latta - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 11%

Richard Latta - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Jess Fialko - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Richard Latta - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Florence Cooley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Annalise Candle - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Iain Odlin - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 6%

Corey Anderson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 5%

Jay Huskins - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Blaise Garcia - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Chris Dephillip - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Richard Latta - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Chris DeFilip - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Jennifer Fok - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Christopher Akerlind - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

Jen Fok - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Isaac C. Anderson - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Chris DeFilipp - JACK AND PHIL, SLAYERS OF GIANTS INC - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Caron - RENT - The Portland Players 13%

Steve Barter - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 12%

Paul Caron - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 11%

Rebecca Caron - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 7%

Rachel Scala - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

John Mulcahy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 6%

Patrick Martin - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Matt Scala - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

Micheal Mitchell - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

Bob Gauthier - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Marcia Gallagher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Evan Cuddy - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Patrick Martin - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Rebecca Caron - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kari Stowe - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Bob Gauthier - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Rebecca Edmondson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

Paul Stephan - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 1%

Colby Michaud - KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 0%

Patrick Martin - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Sabrina Gallego - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 17%

Matthew Smedal - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

Ray Fellman - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 14%

Phil Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 10%

Andrew David Sotomayor - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Victoria Stubbs - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 9%

Nick Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 5%

John Neal - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Israel Gursky - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 4%

Larrance Fingerhut - TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

NOAH BERRY - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

mike Dorsey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Jayson ELLIOTT - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

RENT - The Portland Players 11%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 10%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Sandy River Players 6%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 6%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 4%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

AN EVENING AT DAVE'S SAUNA - Deertrees Theatre 1%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 9%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 6%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 6%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 4%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

TRAPPED - THE MUSICAL LOBSTER TALE - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (NON-EQUITY) - Merrill Hall 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 2%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 1%

A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 51%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 22%

KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 15%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 12%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 28%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 12%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 11%

JURASSIC JO'S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

DIRTY DEEDS DOWNEAST - Penobscot Theatre Company 8%

TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 5%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 4%

YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 4%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 3%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - Maddy's Theatre 3%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Evelyn LaCroix - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 7%

Janelle Raven - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Mackenzie Richard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Rylee Doiron - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Noah Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 4%

Colleen Clark - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Colleen Katana - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 3%

Cade Parker - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Stacia Bolitho - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 3%

Dalton Kimball - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Alyssa Rojecki Forcier - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Janelle Raven - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 3%

Tommy Waltz - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

Kristen Gilhooly - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 2%

Emily Hayes - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 2%

Sarah Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Ashley McBreairty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Sarah Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Jeff Fairfield - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Julia Badaraco - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Matt Scala - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 2%

Zack Balkcom - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 2%

Paul Herard - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Max Clayton - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Dan DeLuca - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Charis Leos - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 6%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Stephanie Bacastow - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Kristen Gilhooly - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Hannah Daly - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 5%

Bluee Brewster - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 4%

Jennine Cannizzo - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Chartreuse Money - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Robbie Harrison - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Shannon Thurston - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 3%

Dominick Varney - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Anthony Festa - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Andrew Harvey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Christian Probst - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Jackie Grigg - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 2%

Bryant Martin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Janelle A. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Joel Crowley - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 2%

Michelle Seipel - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Seraphina Beasley - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Eric Jon Mahlum - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Quinn Corcoran - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Jin DeFilippis - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

CarlaRose Dubois - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 7%

Carrow MacLean - SYLVIA - City Theater 6%

Megan Hopper - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Tess McLaughlin - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 5%

Anna Hawkes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Art Meneses - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 4%

Campbell Gibson - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Adam Gary Normand - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 4%

Stephen Webb - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 3%

Emma Tompkins - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Collin Young - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Robbie Harrison - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Rebecca Rinaldi - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 2%

Scott Parsons - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Jay Levine - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Julie Sanborn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Aaron Skolfield - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Dominick Varney - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Derek Kingsley - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Sarah Thurston - LARAMIE PROJECT - Tommy Waltz Presents 2%

Veronica Perry - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Rennie - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Coco Carrillo - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Allen Adams - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Ethan Richards - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Emma Tompkins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 7%

Michael Urie - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Zoe Wade - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 6%

Rebecca Ho - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Joe Bearor - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Dominick Varney - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Collin Young - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Hannah Cruz - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Derek Kingsley - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Allison McCall - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Thomas Daniels - HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

Allison McCall - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Mark Rubin - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Christie L. Robinson - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Savannah Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

A.J. Baldwin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Savannah Irish - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Mark S. Cartier - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Allison McCall - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Casey Turner - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Good Theater 2%

Christopher Joel Onken - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Vicki Machado - HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 1%

Zack Lopez Roa - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 11%

MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 7%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 5%

THE SHOW THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 5%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 5%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 5%

EXIT LAUGHING - Biddeford City Theater 5%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 5%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 4%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 4%

SYLVIA - Biddeford City 4%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 1%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 1%

END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 1%

SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - The Grand Theater 1%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 0%



Best Play (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 11%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 10%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 9%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 3%

DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 1%

AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 1%

RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Maddy's Theatre 1%

HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 1%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%

IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 0%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 12%

Carrow MacLean - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 11%

Tim Baker - RENT - The Portland Players 9%

Colin Lamont - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 9%

Chad Lefebvre - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 6%

Allison Turlo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 5%

Steve Lupien - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Alexis Nicholas - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Tim Baker - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Tim Baker - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Tricia A. Hobbs - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 3%

Allison Turlo - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 3%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Dan Bilodeau - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 3%

Karl Carrigan - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 2%

Dominick Varney - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Don Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Allison Turlo - LEADING LADIES - Lakewood Theater 1%

Alexis Nicholas - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Walmsley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

Jorge Cousineau - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 11%

Allison Turlo - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 9%

Emily Dixon - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Steve Lupien - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Connor Perry - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Dan Bilodeau - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Emily M. Dixon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Emily M. Dixon - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Chez Cherry - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Te Palandjian - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%

Daniel Broadhead - THREE LITTLE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Jess Ploszaj - MATT AND BEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Jim Alexander - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 2%

BECCA KARLIN - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Rew Tippin - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%

KELLY EDWARDS - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Chelsea Warren - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

NIC BENAVIDES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

LUKE MENZIES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mackenzie LeBlanc - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 13%

Jake Cote - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 13%

Sam Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 6%

Matthew Eaton - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 6%

Todd Hutchison - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 5%

Cory Macgowan - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Ryan mcgowan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 3%

Cory Macgowan - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Alex Lally - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Cory Macgowan - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Alex Lally - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - THE THIN PLACE - Portland Theater Festival 1%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - SANCTUARY CITY - Portland Theater Festival 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Shannon Slaton - TITANIC - Maine State Music Theater 13%

Jacob Cote - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 12%

German Martinez - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Kevin Heard - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Shannon Slaton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Nic Robichaud - JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Rew Tippin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Nic Robichaud - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Kevin Heard - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Nic Robichaud - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Matt Kennedy - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Ryan McGowan - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Scott O'Brien - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Scott O'Brien - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Rew Tippin - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Scott O'Brien - PILGRIMS MUSA AND SHERRI IN THE NEW WORLD - The Public Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jak Peters - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Justin Morin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

Emma Graffam - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Tommy Waltz - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Kristen Gilhooly - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Maria Groover - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Brandon Wong - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

Stephen Webb - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 3%

Whitney Brown - THE FULL MONTY - Portland Players 3%

Arturo Meneses - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Casey Griffin - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Germaine Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Katie Libold - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 3%

Gabi Pizzo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Brian McAloon - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 2%

John Nutting - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Nancy Durgin - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Cory Albert-Osborne - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Wesley Pierson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Amy Torrey - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Hannah Hanson - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Jeff McNally - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Karianna Merrill - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Taylor Aronson - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Isabelle Grignon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Jen Cody - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Kristen Gilhooly - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Blake Hammond - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 5%

Kate Loprest - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Abbey Hutchins - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 5%

Ben Layman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Shannon Thurston - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

Stella Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Calvin Cooper - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Ciara Neidlinger - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

Ian Knauer - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 4%

Jaime Foord - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Angela Bonacasa - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Jared Mongeau - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Schuyler White - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

DIEGO GUVARA - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Seraphina Beasley - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Joseph Hitchcock - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 2%

Christie Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Erica Dorfler - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Carolyn Miller - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Lucy Godinez - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Michael Iannucci - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Evelyn Lacroix - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 11%

Joanna Clarke - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 9%

Daniel Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 9%

Tom Call - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Bluee Brewster - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Derek Kingsley - SYLVIA - City Theater 6%

Nathan Speckman - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 5%

Emily Hayes - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Wendi Richards - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 4%

Arianna Koutrokois - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Jenny Hart - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 3%

Megan Cross - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 3%

Brady Gardiner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Bo Harris - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater 3%

Birdie Gay - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Kathleen Leopold - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Abby Jones-Skrabak - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Hannah Hanson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Jakob Sutton - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 2%

Clayton Perry - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Julia Scholz - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Emily McLean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 1%

Sean Lopez - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 1%

Dan Cashman - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 1%

Adam Cousins - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Brie Roche - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Rebecca Ho - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 7%

Jake Cote - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Noli French - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Stephanie Colavito - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Tracie Lane - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Tarik Lowe - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Marie Stewart Harmon - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Matthew Butcher - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

Maya Williams - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Tyler Costigan - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Robbie Harrison - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Howard Kaye - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Jason Iannone - HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Brad Labree - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Heather Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Jared Mongeau - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Nate Stephenson - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

David T. Patterson - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Josh Flanagan - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Jared Mongeau - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Janice Gardner - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Rivera - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Rachel Gallagher - THE THREE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 25%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 22%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 19%

LITTLE PRINCE - Penobscot Theatre Company 16%

STRAW INTO GOLD - Lakewood Theater 16%

PURE IMAGINATION BROADWAY JUNIOR REVUE - Lyric Music Theater 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

JURASSIC JO'S DINOS - Jurassic Jo's Dinos 20%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 14%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 13%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

FINDING NEMO - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

GRUFF - Maddy's Theatre 7%

RAPUNZEL - Maine State Music Theater 7%

DESCENDANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL - The Public Theatre 3%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

THE RELUCTANT DRAGON - Theater at Monmouth 2%

THE THREE KITTENS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House 14%

L/A Community Little Theatre 13%

The Portland Players 13%

City Theater Biddeford 11%

Schoolhouse Arts Center 9%

Lyric Music Theater 8%

Lakewood Theater 7%

Monmouth Community Players 5%

Slemons Productions 4%

Some Theatre Company 2%

Two Cent Theatre 2%

The Lace Theatre Company 2%

Winterport Open Stage 2%

Lewiston Public Theater 1%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company 1%

Deertrees Theatre 1%

True North Theatre 1%

Bangor Arts Exchange 1%

Lincoln County Community Theater 1%

Gaslight Theatre Hallowell Maine 1%

The Grand Theater 0

