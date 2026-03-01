Review Good Theater Romps in Ken Ludwig Farce

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three decades after directing the Maine premiere of Ken Ludwig’s LEND ME A TENOR, Brian P. Allen, Artistic Director of the Good Theater, now brings to the stage the Maine premiere of Ludwig’s new version of the material. With gender changes and altered comic thrust, LEND ME A SOPRANO presents the farcical tale of mistaken identity in the melodramatic world of grand opera with delicious verve.

Ludwig’s play retains all the conventions of a classical revolving door farce, and these are cleverly heightened by Allen’s using the conceit of great classic black and white movies of the 1930s. The characters are as comically grandiose as the opera milieu in which they exist, and allow for some joyfully over-the-top portrayals. Allen’s direction sets a dizzying pace that culminates in the Keystone Cop style finale. Laughter is abundant both at the antics of the cast and the insider jokes about opera and the foibles of artists.

The design concept of a black, white, and gray unit set in the Art Deco style, beautifully executed by Tracy Washburn and Steve Underwood, and flamboyant black and white costumes (with the single red gown for the operatic siren, Carmen) by Kevin Hutchins provide a stunning context for the comedy. Emily Kenny’s lighting design and Cory Macgowan’s sound design complete the period ambiance.

The cast demonstrates a strong ensemble spirit and fine sense of timing. As the Italian diva Elena Firenzi, Gusta Johnson, gives an expansive, wildly emotive performance – a kind of Elenora Duse meets Maria Callas, complete with interludes of soprano vocalizing. Meredith Brustlin does a fine job of creating the two sides of Jo’s character: mousy assistant and aspiring performer to operatic star who saves the day. As the impresario, Grace Bauer provides the seemingly “straight character” contrast to the chaos and portrays Mrs. Wylie as a woman of indomitable will and zany inventiveness. Connor Hall gives her son Jerry a whimsical, delightfully awkward and vulnerable touch. Rounding out the cast are Amanda Eaton as a pushy bellhop and Lynne McGhee as an overbearing dowager Board matron. Ashanti Williams is appropriately pompous and volatile as Elena’s husband, while Connor Riordan Martin is amusingly narcissistic and lecherous as her co-star Leo.

Just as the cast is clearly having fun with their portrayals, so, too, was the audience reveling in the jokes and savoring the laughter. LEND ME A SOPRANO is, as Director Allen asserts, “the best antidote for the world outside.” There’s one more week to get a dose of this feel-good tonic!

Photo courtesy of the Good Theater

LEND ME A SOPRANO runs from February 19-March 8, 2026, at the Good Theater, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 207-835-0895 www.goodtheater.com

