Ogunquit Playhouse Appoints Michael Dix Thomas As Director Of Education And Community Engagement

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced that Michael Dix Thomas has been appointed Director of Education and Community Engagement, joining the Playhouse's Senior Leadership Team at a pivotal moment of growth and institutional investment.

Michael Dix Thomas will lead the strategic expansion of the Playhouse's Education and Community Engagement Department, overseeing the Arts Academy and advancing a multi-year plan to transform the organization's educational footprint into a year-round, professionally driven training and community initiative.

A Maine-based arts leader, director, and educator, Thomas most recently served as Education Director at Portland Stage, where he designed and implemented year-round programming reaching more than 10,000 students annually across Maine and Southern New Hampshire. During his tenure, Portland Stage more than doubled student participation in its programs and saw significant increases in enrollment and education-based revenue. His leadership spanned in-school programs, touring productions, summer intensives, apprenticeships, and professional development for educators.

Thomas holds an MFA from Shakespeare Theatre Company's Academy at The George Washington University and a BA from Emerson College. As a professional actor and director, he has worked across the country and brings a deep commitment to professional-level training for young artists.

Under his leadership, Ogunquit Playhouse's Education and Community Engagement Department will expand beyond seasonal camps to include year-round Arts Academy programming, expanded student matinees and school partnerships, masterclasses with visiting artists and industry professionals, community initiatives including accessibility programming and lifelong learning opportunities, and strategic partnerships with local schools, colleges, and community organizations.

“Michael brings both artistic rigor and administrative excellence to this role,” said Bradford T. Kenney, Executive Artistic Director. “He understands what it means to train the next generation at a professional standard while building meaningful community relationships. This appointment represents a major step forward in ensuring that Ogunquit Playhouse is not only a producing theater of national caliber, but also a year-round educational home for artists and audiences alike.”

Managing Director Deborah Warren added, “This is a transformational investment for Ogunquit Playhouse. Education and community engagement are central to our long-term sustainability, our mission, and our fundraising priorities. Michael's proven ability to expand programming, secure partnerships, and build financially responsible models makes him the ideal leader to take this department into its next chapter. His work will strengthen our impact across the region and ensure that education is embedded in the future of this institution.”

Michael Dix Thomas shared, “Ogunquit Playhouse has long been synonymous with excellence in American theatre. I am honored to join its leadership team and to build programs that reflect that same level of artistic integrity and accessibility. Theatre has the power to build confidence, connection, and community. I am excited to expand the Arts Academy into a year-round hub for training and to deepen relationships with schools, families, and community members throughout Maine.”

Thomas's appointment follows a national search conducted by TOC Arts Partners (formerly Tom O'Connor Consulting Group), with Edie Demas leading the search process.