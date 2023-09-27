Overture Kicks Off Free 2023/24 'Kids In The Rotunda' Series in October

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's family-friendly, free Saturday arts performance series, kicks off its first performance of the season on Overture Center's Rotunda stage with David Landau on Saturday, Oct. 7. This month offers a variety of five shows, including two special Halloween performances!

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

Families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library before or after the Oct. 14 performances from 10 a.m. to noon. The session will provide arts experiences related to the morning's Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om Big Om yoga is back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 21.

A livestream option will be available for the Wednesday, Oct. 25 performances at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and both performances will be American Sign Language interpreted.

On Saturdays, free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates. Plus, view the dates for our 2023 coloring contest below. Coloring pages will be available on the Kids in the Rotunda webpage.

KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA OCTOBER LINEUP

Saturday, Oct. 7 - David Landau

David Landau is a former first grade teacher, an award-winning musician and entertainer, and he is very funny. David's personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Suzi Shelton and Little Miss Ann

Suzi Shelton and Little Miss Ann, who have performed together for many years, will play an upbeat, interactive fun concert for kids. Families will be inspired by Ann and Suzi's catchy melodies, positive messages and fun movements. Whether it's Ann teaching the kids about a Filipino ingredient “Ube,” a purple yam, or it's Suzi singing her “Raindrop” song, your family will sing, dance and clap together at this fun show!

+ Art After Overture

*Coloring contest begins – coloring pages available in-person or to print from home.

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Black Star Drum Line

This program shows kids what it's like to be in a drum line by providing a description of the different battery sections and the role each drummer plays in the ensemble. Kids in the audience will get the opportunity to come on stage and play with the drum line during the performance. The group will then play some of their signature drum cadences for everyone to dance to for a super funky good time!

+Yoga with little om Big Om

*Coloring contest continues – coloring pages available in-person or to print from home.

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN PERFORMANCES: Wednesday Oct. 25, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ken Lonnquist (+LIVESTREAMED)

Ken loves Halloween and has an entire album of original songs about the season called “Pumpkenland”! He'll be playing songs from that album about black cats, witches, zombies, pumpkins, space-aliens and more—with some of his Halloween-loving musical pals. Come early to trick or treat in the lobby and take part in a special Halloween coloring contest!

*Coloring contest deadline – turn in by 6 p.m.!

Saturday, Oct. 28 – Zoozort

Zoozort is a wildly unique opportunity to learn about special abilities, behavior and habitat of some of the world's most amazing animals. Meet Montgomery the python, Oliver the kinkajou, Wilson the armadillo, Daisy Mae the opossum and more.

*Coloring contest pages will be showcased in the Rotunda Stage area

November 4 – Coloring Contest Winner Announced!

Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Evjue Foundation, Ian's Pizza and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.