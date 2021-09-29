Overture Center Foundation Announces Board Changes

Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2020/21 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. Three members have rotated off the board and two members have been added.

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with nine executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet monthly in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance/Audit Committee and Development Committee. Click here to view a full list of Overture Center Foundation's Board of Directors.

New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:

· Phil Greenwood, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison

· Jim St. Vincent, Retired VP of Human Resources at American Family Insurance

Returning members include:

Julia Arata-Fratta* (Treasurer), Senior Accountant, Wegner CPAs

Juliet Aylward, M.D., UW-Madison Department of Dermatology

Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional

· Bryan Chan, President, SupraNet Communications

· Betty Harris Custer* (Past Chair), Founder & Managing Partner, Custer Financial Services

· Katie Dowling-Marcus, Visual Artist

Lynette Fons, Attorney, JD CCEP

Ana Hooker* (Secretary), Senior Vice President, Exact Sciences

Sabrina Madison, Founder & Director, The Progress Center for Black Women

Julie Marriott*, Philanthropist

· Sarah Marty*, UW-Madison Arts Institute, Faculty Associate at WI School of Business

Jim Matras, Retired Business Owner

Oscar Mireles, Mayoral appointee, Director, Omega School

· Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge

Frank D. Peregrine, Founder, Cambridge Winery

Greg Pfluger, CIO, American Family Insurance

Pablo Sanchez* (Chair), Vice President, Park Bank

John Surdyk* (Vice-Chair), Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison

· Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Business Owner

· Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

· Mike Verveer*, Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council

James Yehle*, President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.

*Indicates executive committee member

Departing members include:

· Greg Dombrowski, Retired President, Johnson Bank

John Grande, Retired Bank Executive

Jonathan Lipp, CEO, Full Compass Systems

"Thank you to Greg, John and Jonathan for their guidance over the past years," said Pablo Sanchez, chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. "This has truly been a great team, working together to help Overture Center fulfill its mission to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts."