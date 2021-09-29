Overture Center Foundation Announces Board Changes
Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2020/21 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. Three members have rotated off the board and two members have been added.
The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with nine executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet monthly in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance/Audit Committee and Development Committee. Click here to view a full list of Overture Center Foundation's Board of Directors.
New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:
· Phil Greenwood, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison
· Jim St. Vincent, Retired VP of Human Resources at American Family Insurance
Returning members include:
- Julia Arata-Fratta* (Treasurer), Senior Accountant, Wegner CPAs
- Juliet Aylward, M.D., UW-Madison Department of Dermatology
- Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional
· Bryan Chan, President, SupraNet Communications
· Betty Harris Custer* (Past Chair), Founder & Managing Partner, Custer Financial Services
· Katie Dowling-Marcus, Visual Artist
- Lynette Fons, Attorney, JD CCEP
- Ana Hooker* (Secretary), Senior Vice President, Exact Sciences
- Sabrina Madison, Founder & Director, The Progress Center for Black Women
- Julie Marriott*, Philanthropist
· Sarah Marty*, UW-Madison Arts Institute, Faculty Associate at WI School of Business
- Jim Matras, Retired Business Owner
- Oscar Mireles, Mayoral appointee, Director, Omega School
· Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge
- Frank D. Peregrine, Founder, Cambridge Winery
- Greg Pfluger, CIO, American Family Insurance
- Pablo Sanchez* (Chair), Vice President, Park Bank
- John Surdyk* (Vice-Chair), Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison
· Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Business Owner
· Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison
· Mike Verveer*, Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council
- James Yehle*, President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.
*Indicates executive committee member
Departing members include:
· Greg Dombrowski, Retired President, Johnson Bank
- John Grande, Retired Bank Executive
- Jonathan Lipp, CEO, Full Compass Systems
"Thank you to Greg, John and Jonathan for their guidance over the past years," said Pablo Sanchez, chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. "This has truly been a great team, working together to help Overture Center fulfill its mission to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts."