Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Madison:
Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography (Non - Union)
Best Collegiate Production
Best Costume Design
Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Equity)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Director of a Play (Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Play (Equity)
Best Play (Non-Equity)
Best Scenic Design
Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
Steven Lane - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 38%
Matt McClure - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 33%
Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 28%
Jason Richards - MAMMA MIA - The Palace Theater 17%
Daniel Jajewski (Gaston) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 16%
Kevin Korczynski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 15%
Nate Burger - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 29%
David Alan Anderson - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 18%
Jim Devita - BOOK OF WILL - American Players Theatre 16%
Will Karls - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 33%
Jason Richards - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 20%
Thomas Kasdorf - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 13%
LAURA CABLE - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 29%
Karen Olivo - FUN HOME - Forward Theater Company 23%
Jennifer Evans - ANNIE - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 13%
Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) - BEAUTY ABD THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 24%
Elya Bottiger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 14%
Kelsey Odorizzi - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 13%
Elyse Edelman - LIFE SUCKS - Forward Theater Company 25%
Sarah Day - SOUVENIR - Four Seasons Theatre 16%
Sarah Day - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre 13%
Elya Bottiger - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre 28%
Brianna Hunter - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 21%
Sarah Z. Johnson - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 16%
Josh Hayes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 28%
Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 20%
Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 18%
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - University Theatre; UW-Madison 100%
Robin Buerger - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 28%
Christina Leinicke - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre 23%
Shannon Heibler - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 13%
Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 34%
Steve Calzaretta - THE GAMES AFOOT - The Palace Theater 23%
Francisco C. Torres - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 16%
ED FLESCH - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 100%
Michael Bruno - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater 32%
Brian Cowing - MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 20%
Mari Bass - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 17%
Ron OJ Parson - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 53%
KEIRA FROMM - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 47%
MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 66%
FUN HOME - Forward Theater 34%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 37%
MATILDA - Children's Theatre of Madison 26%
CABARET - Stage Q / Out!cast Theatre 14%
AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - American Players Theatre 54%
A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre 46%
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company 33%
RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theater 22%
HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company 20%
RICK RASMUSSEN - ELF - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 26%
Kyle Dixon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre 23%
Andrew Lonsdale - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre 17%
Madison Shakespeare Company 26%
CHildrens Theater of Madison 21%
The Palace Theatre 21%
American Players Theatre 50%
THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE 50%
