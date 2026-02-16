Overture Forever Campaign Hits $30 Million 

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Overture Forever Campaign has reached its $30 million fundraising goal, ensuring Overture Center’s vibrant future for generations to come.

Emily Gruenewald, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer, stated, “This campaign is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community believes in the arts. Because of this generosity, Overture will remain a place where everyone feels welcome and inspired.”

The Overture Forever Campaign was launched to build a permanent endowment dedicated to maintaining and preserving Overture’s 20-year-old building, addressing essential needs from the foundation to the roof. The effort began quietly nearly a decade ago with a lead gift from longtime arts supporter Dianne Christensen, founding partner of Christensen Associates. Early investments from more than 80 individuals, businesses, foundations and grant agencies set the stage for the campaign.

Momentum accelerated in July 2024 when the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation made a transformative $10 million gift, launching the public phase of the campaign with $21.8 million already raised. In just over 18 months, nearly 2,000 households joined in, contributing millions more and carrying the campaign to its completion, proof of Madison’s belief in the arts. The median gift was $100, exemplifying the power of gifts of all sizes.

Overture Center was established thanks to Jerry Frautschi’s monumental gift of $205 million, which remains the largest singular gift to the arts in US history. In celebration of Overture’s 20th anniversary in July 2024, Frautschi reflected on Overture’s legacy and future: “When I made my gift for the development of Overture Center, my vision was to create a world-class arts destination that would become the cultural hub of Madison. Its success has exceeded even my most ambitious hopes and expectations.” Frautschi passed away on January 8, 2026.

Thanks to early investment from the campaign, critical behind-the-scenes improvements are already happening:

New hot water boiler system with three new boilers and pumps, boosting energy efficiency.

Upgraded cooling system for improved sustainability.

Advanced lighting control consoles and wireless microphones to enhance performances.

Replaced roofs to prevent leaking and costly damage.

Cutting-edge water softeners and four large brine tanks, ensuring responsible resource management.

Matching gifts throughout the campaign sparked community momentum:

Capitol Point Residents pledged $700,000 to match donations September-November 2024.

Bea and Lau Christensen matched donations up to $250,000 from March-June 2025.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company and SupraNet Communications, Inc. presented a $200,000 match challenge November-December 2025.

Reaching $30 million is a remarkable milestone, but it’s not the finish line. We will continue building the endowment to ensure this community treasure remains welcoming and artistically excellent long into the future.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Honorary Campaign Chair Dianne Christensen, Campaign Co-Chairs Sheila Conroy and Betty Harris Custer, and members of the Campaign Cabinet: Sue Bakke, Sue Bauman, Greg Dombrowski, Katie Dowling-Marcus, Deirdre Garton, Roberta Gassman, Steve Goldberg, Terry Haller, Jim Imhoff, Scott Mayer, Nicholas Mischler, Corinda Rainey Moore, Joe Sensenbrenner, Jim St. Vincent, Molly Walsh and Jennifer Winding.

Each year, Overture Center hosts an average of 700 events, providing over 500,000 arts experiences, including performances by its nine resident arts companies. At least 30 percent of these arts experiences are through free or low-cost programs, which are central to our mission to “support and elevate the community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts.”

“Our building is central to our mission and vital to all who perform and participate here,” said Gruenewald. “Preserving this cultural icon will sustain our local arts community and ensure that many more generations will enjoy its diverse programs and performances.”