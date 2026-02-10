A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to KAPA Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KAPA Repertory Theatre has announced its Season Two production: a striking, reimagined staging of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. The production will play at Circa On Seventh for a limited three-performance run, February 20–22, 2026.

The production stars Bridget Regan* (The Rookie, Jane the Virgin, Agent Carter) as Blanche DuBois, Anthony Konechny (X-Men: Apocalypse, Supergirl, Animal Kingdom) as Stanley Kowalski, Norman Towns (HIM, HBO's Insecure) as Steve Hubbell, Elizabeth McLaughlin (Pretty Little Liars, Hand of God), Logan Donovan (Masters of Sex, Grey's Anatomy), and Jennifer Brown (The Game).

Rounding out the cast is a dynamic ensemble of Kenosha-based performers, including Alex Ortiz, Jada Monet Robinson, Santiago Ochoa, and Patti Fitchett.

Directed by Braxton Molinaro, this new interpretation offers a fresh and visceral approach to one of the most influential plays in the American canon. The production marks a significant moment for regional theatre, bringing accomplished screen and stage actors to a community setting and reimagining what a local company can achieve. By transforming streets and iconic Kenosha landmarks—including Circa On Seventh, an indelible event venue in the heart of downtown—into a living theatrical canvas, KAPA REP demonstrates how theatre can create cultural and civic impact. This vision reflects the company's mission to engage the entire community and region, embolden small businesses, and show how professional-level theatre can transform both space and society.

The production team features lighting design by RK Lighting (Ryan Kasko), sound design by Tim Veurink and Dewey Kasko, costume design by Benjamin LaRiviere (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Christina Kehoe serves as Stage Manager.

KAPA REP is proud to collaborate with a range of local small businesses and partners adding flair to the production, including THE APIS Hotel & Restaurant, styling by Chelsea Sallese of Sallese & Co. and Margot Lange, Visit Kenosha, Yaya's Sweet Treats, and Fancy Snacks Charcuterie, further elevating the audience experience and highlighting the creative talent in the Kenosha community.

This Streetcar represents a defining moment for KAPA Repertory Theatre—uniting bold artistic vision, top-tier talent, and meaningful community collaboration. By blending nationally recognized actors with local performers and large-scale, immersive staging, KAPA REP signals its arrival as a major new voice in regional theatre, producing work that resonates far beyond Kenosha. "KAPA Repertory Theatre's mission to create innovative performances in unique spaces across our city is a testament to the power of the arts to inspire and connect people in fresh and exciting ways." - Mayor David F. Bogdal