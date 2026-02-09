Free International Festival Showcases Global Arts and Culture This March

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International Festival is next month! This annual festival returns to Overture Center for an exciting day full of cultural performances, food and more. Join in on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the rich cultural heritage within the community and enjoy more than 30 FREE performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home.

Indulge in cuisines from around the world, browse stunning arts and crafts available for purchase and learn about the many local businesses with global connections.

Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.

PERFORMANCES – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Atimevu - Traditional music from Ghana

Beni Daiko - Japanese Taiko drumming

Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - Watch the swirling kilts and vibrant tartans of Scotland

Charanga Agozá – Cuban dance music in the charanga tradition

Cris & Ann Plata - Mexican/American and Northern Mexican border music with European influences

Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music with rhythm, fire and passion

Hmong Institute's Heritage Club – a fashion show featuring customs of South East Asian and Nepalese women

Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music

NEW! Lochanside - Traditional and modern Scottish music and Scottish renditions of today's hits

LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt

NEW! Madison Area Argentine Tango - Social tango dancers of all levels

Mad Craic Irish Dance – Irish dance inmodern and old styles

Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community

Madison Männerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German chorus performing German and English songs

Madison Pipes & Drums - Scottish bagpipe band that promotes Celtic heritage through music

Meenakshi Ganesan & the Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam classical Indian dance

Mona Augustin – Award-winning Haitian American musician, composer and artist

NEW! Mukala - Classical, semi classical and folk dance with creative flair

Raizes do Brasil - martial artthat fuses self-defense, dance, music and acrobatics

Rebulu Group – Classic Cuban conjunto music

Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - Raqs Sharki:joyful, classical women's dance of the Middle East

Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban son guajira, cha cha cha, mambo, solo guitar and vocals

SNV Dance School – Bharatanatyam Indian dance

Son Del Atlantico - Latin fusion band that plays Colombian music fused with other Caribbean rhythms

Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - Fiery dances from Spain

The Nepali Nach – Maruni dance, one of the oldest and most vibrant folk dances of Nepal

Tri Bratovchedki - A cappella songs in the rhythms, harmonies and languages of Eastern Europe

UW Russian Folk Orchestra – Russian/Eastern European music performed on authentic folk instruments

Yid Vicious - Festive blend of traditional and contemporary Klezmer music

Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Lion Dance performed with drums, gongs and cymbals

SPECIAL ACTIVITIES

Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Hands-on activities, demonstrations and art for sale by various LEAF artists Molli Pauliot (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – natural fiber weavings Lightning New Rider (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI/Oneida Nation of WI) - natural fiber weavings Glory of the Morning: Claire Maisells (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – Native American made arts and crafts Blue Bear Studios: Christopher Sweet and Chrissy Shegonee (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI/White Earth Ojibwe) – paintings, mugs and totes Lillian WhiteEagle (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – traditional beadwork and Ho-Chunk dancer regalia Earth Jewelry by Leah: Leah Winneshiek (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – gemstone and mixed media beadwork Kristen Klingman (Lac Vieux Desert) - birch bark baskets, earrings and hand drums Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) – free friendship bracelet and black ash sculpture activities

UW-Madison International Reach (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Explore new cultures with student ambassadors

Quartz Passport to Health Hub (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Visit the Quartz hub for a series of engaging activities for the whole family and complete your Passport to Health

FOOD VENDORS

Afghan Kabul Cuisine

Café Costa Rica

Italian Workmen's Club - Madison

Jakarta Cafe

Madame Chu Delicacies

Rolling Pin Bake Shop

The Sam's Elegant Team

INTERNATIONAL MARKET

Akarim African Enterprise

Chi World & Health LLC

Council on International Educational Exchange

Friendship Force of Wisconsin-Madison

Friends of Ukraine – Madison, Inc.

German School of Madison

Hope Institute of Uganda

Inti Fair Trade

Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP)

Madison Area Chinese Community Organization

Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association

Madison Cusco Sister City Alliance

Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee

Madison Kanifing Sister City

Madison Mantova Sister City

Madison-Obihiro Sister Cities, Inc.

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project

Madison-Tepatitlán Sister Cities

Nazka's Handmade

Nepali American Friendship Association

Otavalo Art

PAMANA (Philippine-American Association of Madison and Neighboring Areas)

Polish Heritage Club of Madison-Wisconsin

Spinning Handiworks

Thai Village Inc.