Free International Festival Showcases Global Arts and Culture This March

Indulge in cuisines from around the world, browse stunning arts and crafts available for purchase and learn about the many local businesses with global connections.
International Festival is next month! This annual festival returns to Overture Center for an exciting day full of cultural performances, food and more. Join in on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the rich cultural heritage within the community and enjoy more than 30 FREE performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home.
Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.
