Free International Festival Showcases Global Arts and Culture This March

By: Feb. 09, 2026
Free International Festival Showcases Global Arts and Culture This March Image

International Festival is next month! This annual festival returns to Overture Center for an exciting day full of cultural performances, food and more. Join in on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the rich cultural heritage within the community and enjoy more than 30 FREE performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home.

Indulge in cuisines from around the world, browse stunning arts and crafts available for purchase and learn about the many local businesses with global connections. 

Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.    

PERFORMANCES – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

  • Atimevu - Traditional music from Ghana 
  • Beni Daiko - Japanese Taiko drumming 
  • Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - Watch the swirling kilts and vibrant tartans of Scotland 
  • Charanga Agozá – Cuban dance music in the charanga tradition  
  • Cris & Ann Plata - Mexican/American and Northern Mexican border music with European influences 
  • Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music with rhythm, fire and passion 
  • Hmong Institute's Heritage Club – a fashion show featuring customs of South East Asian and Nepalese women 
  • Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music  
  • NEW! Lochanside - Traditional and modern Scottish music and Scottish renditions of today's hits 
  • LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt 
  • NEW! Madison Area Argentine Tango - Social tango dancers of all levels 
  • Mad Craic Irish Dance – Irish dance inmodern and old styles 
  • Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community 
  • Madison Männerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German chorus performing German and English songs 
  • Madison Pipes & Drums - Scottish bagpipe band that promotes Celtic heritage through music 
  • Meenakshi Ganesan & the Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam classical Indian dance  
  • Mona Augustin – Award-winning Haitian American musician, composer and artist 
  • NEW! Mukala - Classical, semi classical and folk dance with creative flair 
  • Raizes do Brasil  - martial artthat fuses self-defense, dance, music and acrobatics 
  • Rebulu Group – Classic Cuban conjunto music 
  • Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - Raqs Sharki:joyful, classical women's dance of the Middle East 
  • Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban son guajira, cha cha cha, mambo, solo guitar and vocals 
  • SNV Dance School – Bharatanatyam Indian dance 
  • Son Del Atlantico - Latin fusion band that plays Colombian music fused with other Caribbean rhythms 
  • Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - Fiery  dances from Spain 
  • The Nepali Nach – Maruni dance, one of the oldest and most vibrant folk dances of Nepal 
  • Tri Bratovchedki - A cappella songs in the rhythms, harmonies and languages of Eastern Europe 
  • UW Russian Folk Orchestra – Russian/Eastern European music performed on authentic folk instruments 
  • Yid Vicious - Festive blend of traditional and contemporary Klezmer music 
  • Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Lion Dance performed with drums, gongs and cymbals 

  SPECIAL ACTIVITIES 

  • Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Hands-on activities, demonstrations and art for sale by various LEAF artists 
    • Molli Pauliot (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – natural fiber weavings 
    • Lightning New Rider (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI/Oneida Nation of WI) - natural fiber weavings 
    • Glory of the Morning: Claire Maisells (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – Native American made arts and crafts 
    • Blue Bear Studios: Christopher Sweet and Chrissy Shegonee (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI/White Earth Ojibwe) – paintings, mugs and totes 
    • Lillian WhiteEagle (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – traditional beadwork and Ho-Chunk dancer regalia 
    • Earth Jewelry by Leah: Leah Winneshiek (Ho-Chunk Nation of WI) – gemstone and mixed media beadwork 
    • Kristen Klingman (Lac Vieux Desert) - birch bark baskets, earrings and hand drums 
    • Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) – free friendship bracelet and black ash sculpture activities 
  • UW-Madison International Reach (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Explore new cultures with student ambassadors  
  • Quartz Passport to Health Hub (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Visit the Quartz hub for a series of engaging activities for the whole family and complete your Passport to Health 

  FOOD VENDORS 

  • Afghan Kabul Cuisine 
  • Café Costa Rica 
  • Italian Workmen's Club - Madison  
  • Jakarta Cafe 
  • Madame Chu Delicacies 
  • Rolling Pin Bake Shop 
  • The Sam's Elegant Team 

  INTERNATIONAL MARKET 

  • Akarim African Enterprise 
  • Chi World & Health LLC 
  • Council on International Educational Exchange 
  • Friendship Force of Wisconsin-Madison 
  • Friends of Ukraine – Madison, Inc. 
  • German School of Madison 
  • Hope Institute of Uganda 
  • Inti Fair Trade 
  • Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP) 
  • Madison Area Chinese Community Organization 
  • Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association 
  • Madison Cusco Sister City Alliance 
  • Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee 
  • Madison Kanifing Sister City 
  • Madison Mantova Sister City 
  • Madison-Obihiro Sister Cities, Inc. 
  • Madison-Rafah Sister City Project 
  • Madison-Tepatitlán Sister Cities 
  • Nazka's Handmade 
  • Nepali American Friendship Association 
  • Otavalo Art 
  • PAMANA (Philippine-American Association of Madison and Neighboring Areas) 
  • Polish Heritage Club of Madison-Wisconsin 
  • Spinning Handiworks 
  • Thai Village Inc. 



