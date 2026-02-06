1924 Silent Film PETER PAN to be Screened at the Capitol Theater

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Relive the magic of silent cinema with Overture’s Duck Soup Cinema series, featuring the original 1924 Peter Pan adventure on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the historic Capitol Theater, complete with vaudeville-style acts and a lively atmosphere that promises a unique cinematic journey for all.



Fly away to Never Never Land with Paramount Studios’ stunning 1924 silent film “Peter Pan,” beautifully restored from original nitrate materials, complete with authentic color tints. Betty Bronson shines as the boy who never grew up, whisking Wendy, John and Michael Darling off to a magical island for high-flying adventures and daring battles with the wicked Captain Hook (Ernest Torrence) and his band of pirates.

With imaginative special effects by Roy Pomeroy and cinematography by James Wong Howe, see this beloved tale come to life.



Duck Soup Cinema has become a cherished tradition at Overture Center, celebrating the legacy of the Capitol Theater's silent film heritage. Born from the vision to bring the Grand Barton Organ back into the spotlight, the series began as the Sounds of Silents before evolving into its current form in 2004. Each year, 2-5 films are presented with live accompaniment from a skilled organist, whose performance mirrors the emotions of the actors, just as it did when the theater first opened in 1928. Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul.



NOTE: As these films were released nearly a century ago, some films may depict theatric and social conventions of the time related to race, gender, socio-economic status and identity which are unacceptable. In response to and in alignment with our justice, equity, diversity and inclusion commitments, we will be providing pre- and post-show resource material exploring key topics throughout the season.

