Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein to Bring A VISIT FROM PORTLANDIA to Overture Center This Fall

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, the Emmy-nominated creators and stars of the hit sketch comedy series Portlandia, are heading back on tour with A Visit from Portlandia with Fred and Carrie. The duo will bring their signature wit and offbeat charm to Madison, Wisconsin for one night only at Overture Center on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. CT at overture.org. Pre-sale access begins Wednesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Blending elements of storytelling, comedy, conversation, and a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process, A Visit from Portlandia offers fans a chance to reconnect with the iconic world of Portland’s most eccentric residents—along with the real-life friendship and creative energy that drives Armisen and Brownstein’s work.

