DakhaBrakha Brings Powerful Music Rooted In Ukrainian Culture to Overture

verture Center and The Sessions at McPike Park present DakhaBrakha for Ukraine on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($38.50, $54 or $79) are available at overture.org.

DakhaBrakha is world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, this Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band creates a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha is original, outstanding and authentic at the same time. It means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by traditional Indian, Arabic, African and Ukrainian instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

DakhaBrakha signed their first North American contract to play at the Willy Street Fair and Madison World Music Festival. This will be the band's eighth visit to Madison. In 2022, July 19 was named "DakhaBrakha Day" in Madison with a moving mayoral proclamation recognizing the band's effort in defense of their nation under siege. The Sessions at McPike Park has been instrumental in all of the band's visits and in recognizing the gravity of this moment in history.

The dance floor will be open! All seats have access to the dance floor.

VIP tickets ($79) are available: $25 of the ticket price goes directly to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that creates spaces where people meet, partner and work together to unlock the potential of Ukraine. They maintain a relentless focus to support and amplify voices from Ukraine in conversations in the United States.