AS YOU LIKE IT & More Set for Madison Shakespeare Company Spring 2023 Programming

Madison Shakespeare Company has announced details of its Spring 2023 programming, including the MSC debut presentation of two plays, the return of Shakespeare In the Park, and a collection of love stories curated for a perfect Wisconsin spring day out of doors.

On Saturday April 22, from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM at Madison's Rennebohm Park Shelter, 115 N. Eau Claire Avenue, Madison Shakespeare Company will present readings of three plays by William Shakespeare. The event brings together veteran performers with community members interested in exploring the classics, and commemorates William Shakespeare's death in 1616.

At 11:30 AM, a staged reading of The Tempest will begin. This classic was one of Shakespeare's final completed works, and created the memorable and fantastical characters of the wizard Prospero, the spirit Ariel, and the monster Caliban. This is the first time MSC will present The Tempest.

At 2:00 PM, a staged reading of Coriolanus will begin. This rarely-performed tragedy tackles timeless issues including the re-integration of military personnel into civilian society and the fragile, fickle nature of popular democracy. This reading will feature MSC co-founder Warren Hansen in the title role, and is also the company's first presentation of Coriolanus in any form.

At 4:30 PM, a staged reading of As You Like It will begin. Considered by some to be the ultimate pastoral comedy, the play focuses on the adventures of Rosalind and Celia, in disguise and on the run from the dread Duke Frederick. As You Like It was first performed by MSC in June 2017.

All three Shakespeare In the Park readings will last approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Additional details about the Shakespeare In the Park event are available at Click Here.

MSC's spring season will conclude with a second installment of Lovers In June, which reimagines the company's signature A Valentine's Affair event for a casual outdoor setting. This year Lovers In June will be performed exclusively at Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills on Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4 at 2 PM. This marks the fourth annual collaboration between MSC and Tyranena, and the first time MSC has created an event specifically for the Tyranena beer garden.