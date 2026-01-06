Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Grand Théâtre

🎭 NEW! Luxembourg Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Luxembourg & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are shows that invite the audience to watch, and others where you cannot help but participate. The Rocky Horror Show firmly belongs to the latter category, and its arrival at the Grand Théâtre proved to be nothing short of electrifying. What unfolded on stage was not only a celebration of cult theatre but a reminder of why this fantastic, rebellious piece has remained culturally relevant for over five decades. Let’s go over some of the highlights.

Frank-n-Furter (Stephen Webb): At the undeniable center of the production stands Frank-n-Furter, portrayed by Stephen Webb, whose commanding presence anchors the entire evening. Webb is, without question, the strongest male vocalist of the cast - no small feat in a company where many voices shine. Rather than attempting to replicate the iconic portrayal by Tim Curry, Webb brings his own energy and style to the role. His entrance is nothing short of majestic, and from that moment on, he becomes the gravitational force around which the production orbits, effortlessly holding the audience in the palm of his hand.

Janet and Brad (Haley Flaherty and James Bisp): As the famously wholesome couple Janet and Brad, Flaherty and Bisp are right on point. Their “goodie two-shoes” personas are sharply defined, perfectly embodying the virtuous 1970s archetype, only to progressively rediscover themselves in a way that feels not only natural but also highly relatable. Both performers showcase vocal and physical mannerisms that feel historically accurate, while remaining crisp and comedic. Their bedroom scenes, in particular, rank among the funniest moments of the night. While these are two of the most sexualized characters in an already highly charged atmosphere, the material is handled with a finesse and humorous gusto that keeps it very tasteful for almost any audience.

Riff Raff (Ryan Carter-Wilson): Riff Raff, portrayed by Ryan Carter-Wilson, is immediately compelling. From his first appearance, Carter-Wilson nails the unsettling physicality and sinister demeanor of the character, complete with an eerie laugh and razor-sharp stage presence. He alone would be enough to put the horror in Rocky Horror Show. The only lingering question lies in whether his powerful vocal abilities always serve the character’s energy. When singing, Carter-Wilson captivates with a voice of remarkable strength, at times reminiscent of a younger Ramin Karimloo - undeniably impressive, though one wonders if such vocal prowess and reach fully align with Riff Raff’s uncanny and twisted demeanor. That very display of range, however, leaves us eager to see more of the actor, and I know Luxembourg would be all too happy to see him return to our stages soon.

Magenta (Laura Bird): Among the standout performances of the evening is Magenta, brought vividly to life by Laura Bird. Bird is arguably the strongest female vocalist of the production and one of its most captivating performers overall. Her dancing is impeccable, her stamina remarkable, and her stage presence magnetic. The directorial choice to emphasize a stronger accent in the final scene feels slightly off, but it does little to detract from her impact. Performing around the gravitational force that was Webb, Bird stood as a light that was very hard to look away from - and no, it isn’t just the fluffy hair. If this young actress wasn't already on your artistic radar, she probably should be.

The narrator (Jackie Clune): Jackie Clune proved herself more than capable of stealing the show. Although she does not, for the most part, directly engage with the main characters, her scenes are among the most compelling and engaging, allowing for energetic and consistently funny interaction with the audience. Her quick wit and commanding presence became a cornerstone of the show’s overall spirit, and we likely speak for the Grand Duchy in saying how privileged we are to have witnessed her first performance outside of the UK.

The audience’s reaction: Perhaps most telling of the production’s success is the audience response. The typically reserved Luxembourg crowd proved unusually vocal, interactive, and euphoric. Two encores hardly felt sufficient. This enthusiasm speaks not only to the quality of the cast and creative team but also to the enduring message of The Rocky Horror Show: one of liberation, self-expression, and unapologetic joy. More than 50 years on, its spirit remains as formidable - and as necessary - as ever.

As always, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and the entire cast.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © César Vayssié

Reader Reviews

