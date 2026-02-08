Review: BALLET FLAMENCO DE ANDALUCIA at Grand Théâtre

🎭 NEW! Luxembourg Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Luxembourg & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At the Grand Théâtre this week, audiences were transported to 19th-century Granada through Pineda, a flamenco stage work centred on the life and martyrdom of Mariana Pineda. Blending historical narrative with a profound and visceral language of dance, the production offered an evening that mixed political struggle and artistic expression. Rooted in Andalusian tradition, the piece unfolded as both an homage and lament. Here are some of the highlights.

Patricia Guerrero as Mariana Pineda: Leading the production was Patricia Guerrero in the title role. The artist delivered a performance of remarkable eloquence and emotional clarity, commanding the stage in every appearance. Her solos, in particular, stood among the evening’s most arresting moments. More than a visually appealing display, Guerrero’s interpretation poetically embodied the spirit of Mariana Pineda herself. Through posture, gaze, and remarkable footwork, she conveyed not only the suffering of an oppressed woman but the defiant dignity of someone unwilling to yield. It was a portrayal that anchored the production’s moral centre.

The Power of the Group Numbers: If the lead performance gave the show its soul, the ensemble supplied its pulse. The group numbers emerged as the evening’s most electrifying passages, where choreography and dramaturgy fused with striking impact. The company proved formidable in both its depiction of oppressed citizenry and persecuting authority. Particularly memorable were the sequences revolving around Pedrosa, portrayed with imposing presence by Alfonso Losa. Here, the uniformed performers evoked the cold-hearted machinery of repression with chilling cohesion. Their militaristic choreographies, percussive unison, and looming physicality conjured the suffocating weight of authoritarian rule - an atmosphere that pressed palpably upon the stage and audience alike.

A Production Steeped in Atmosphere: Visually, Pineda excelled in world-building. From costumes to scenic design, the production enveloped viewers in an evocation of historical Andalusia that felt both textured and theatrical. Period attire - including the striking militaristic costuming surrounding Pedrosa - might not be immediately synonymous with flamenco’s popular image, yet within this context it worked to powerful effect, expanding the art form’s expressive frame. The set further deepened this sense of temporal displacement: overgrown bushes, crawling ivy, and fractured walls.

As always, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and the entire cast.

Photo Credit: © Marcos Medina

