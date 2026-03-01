Review: LA BOHÈME at Grand Théâtre

🎭 NEW! Luxembourg Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Luxembourg & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This week, for our 100th review in Luxembourg, we decided to check out Puccini’s La Bohème at the Grand Théâtre. A finely crafted production from the Opéra National de Nancy-Lorraine that showed audiences why this beloved masterpiece continues to resonate so deeply. The result was an evening that balanced intimacy and spectacle, drawing the audience into the fragile world of Parisian bohemians. Here are some highlights.

Musetta: Altough every performer could rival international giants, the evening’s most magnetic presence came from Florie Valiquette’s Musetta, a performance that consistently threatened to steal the show. Valiquette proved not only a remarkable actress but also a vocally assured interpreter who deployed her bright, focused voice with irresistible flair. Musetta can easily tip into caricature, yet here she was drawn with elegance and just the right touch of knowing mischief. Even when portraying the character’s less appealing qualities, Valiquette remained disarmingly charming, making every entrance feel like an event. Her stage authority was second only to the genuinely affecting chemistry between Lucie Peyramaure’s tender Mimì and Angel Romero’s ardent Rodolfo, whose shared scenes provided the production’s emotional backbone.

Best scene: One of the evening’s most exhilarating moments arrived at the close of Act II, where the production fully embraced theatrical spectacle. The bustling streets of Paris sprang vividly to life as children and merchants flooded not only the stage but also the auditorium, weaving through the audience and creating a wonderfully immersive street atmosphere. The choreography was crisp and purposeful, recreating the joyful urban disorder Puccini so clearly envisioned.

The production: Equally striking was the visual world of the production, which refreshingly returned to an aesthetic close to the opera’s original period. In an era often dominated by conceptual updates, the commitment to richly detailed period costumes and atmospheric staging felt both confident and dramatically justified. The designers paid particular attention to lighting, using candles and mirrors not merely as decorative elements but as integral tools in shaping the mood. The resulting visual texture was warm, intimate, and painterly, perfectly complementing Puccini’s score and reinforcing the production’s overall sense of authenticity.

As always, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and the entire cast.

