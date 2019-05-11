BWW Review: MUMFORD AND SONS at Rockhal

On the 8th of May, the Rockhal welcomed the British band Mumford & Sons for an evening featuring some of the group's most renowned songs. Fans from all over the Greater Region of Luxembourg attended the event, which was sold out weeks before the performance.

The public's excitement was visible when the band kicked off the show with hits like Guiding Light, Little Lion Man and Holland Road, and was in no way diminished throughout the night. Personally, we expected more interaction of the artists with the crowd, perhaps given how familiar and personal every single song feels, yet as someone who has witnessing the group's charisma in person in previous occasions, their act grew on me just the same. The three first songs of the encore were played in their acoustic versions, a decision that seemed to be very welcomed by everyone.

Surprisingly, much could be said about the stage lighting effects which, given the style of the band, were not expected to have too much to show in a folk-rock event. However, the artists took some risks that paid off, constructing a well-balanced display of colours and light that managed to be visually bold, without losing track of the group's vibe. You would be surprised how often major performers seek to overwhelm the audience when acting live, a mistake that Mumford & Sons did not make. Remaining faithful to one's genre is crucial for the experience of all those attending a concert, and something that reveals a good deal of artistic integrity.

As you would expect from this kind of fans, many filled the bars of Belval in smalls groups at the end of the night, discussing the event over a pint of cider or Guinness. None of the bars in the small university campus can be called pubs, yet that was the spirit that this audience reproduced in Belval, much thanks to the band's unique impact and style.

Our thanks to Rockhal for this evening.

Image credit: Mumford and Sons' official website





