Youth Theatre of Hardin County Announces Plans For THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Youth Theatre of Hardin County has provided an update on its upcoming 2021 season. This year, its show will be The Addams Family.

The company is now planning for January 9 to be in-person at the Performing Arts Center. If COVID-19 measures change, they will offer online workshop sessions.

February 13 and March 13 workshops will be at the Performing Arts Center, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Auditions are scheduled for April 16 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM & April 17 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM also at the Performing Arts Center.

Show dates are planned for July 9, 10, 15, 16 & 17 at 7:00 PM, with the July 11 Matinee at 3:00 PM.

Stay tuned for further updates at https://www.ythcky.org/.

Youth Theatre of Hardin County is the oldest youth theatre program in the Commonwealth of Kentucky in continual operation since 1972. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to education in the performing arts for middle and high school aged residents of Hardin County, Kentucky.