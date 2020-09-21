The Chicken Coop Theatre Company Presents THE COOPED-UP SERIES

They will be presenting The Mystery of Irma Vep and Clue: The Stay-At-Home Edition.

The Chicken Coop Theatre Company is presenting the next best thing; live theatre streaming directly to your home. This Fall they are bringing you 2 exciting shows. For a limited time, when you buy one show, you can receive 20% off the other by using the promo code: CHICKENCOOP2

For information email: info@thechickencooptheatre.com

Tickets available at: www.thechickencooptheatre.com

The Mystery of Irma Vep - BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND, just in time for HALLOWEEN. Michael Drury and Jack Wallen reprise their acclaimed roles in this definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas. With nods to Dracula, The Wolfman, The Mummy, Jane Eyre, and Rebecca, this a comedy that has everything. Don't miss the show the New York Times calls "Far and away the funniest two hours on a stage." Oct 28 - 31, 2020.

Clue: The Stay-At-Home Edition - Join them for this REGIONAL PREMIERE. Based on the beloved 1985 Paramount film and the classic Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price. This "murder-mystery comedy thriller" follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead. Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, and Mrs. White as they attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Join them for murder, mayhem and even a few CELEBRITY GUEST victims, all from the comfort of your own home.

