The Carnegie Announces 2022-23 Theatre Lineup, New Summer Theatre Season Format

Exciting changes are coming to The Carnegie and its Theatre Series. A brand-new summer season will take the stage June through August with three thrilling shows and the option to add on a winter production for the whole family. Subscribers will adventure through a magical woods, live the bohemian life in 1990s NYC, and hit the bourbon trail with the King of the Bootleggers, all from a comfortable seat in our newly renovated Otto M. Budig Theatre. Add on the family-friendly winter offering, and we'll have you tapping your way through one of MGM's greatest movie-musicals. So, don't miss your chance to be part of an outstanding season of shows at The Carnegie.

In June, the summer season will open with Stephen Sondheim's gorgeous retelling of popular fairytales in INTO THE WOODS. Then in July, we'll add the contemporary favorite, RENT, to the lineup of shows. Then the season will finish with the world premiere of GEORGE REMUS, A New Musical, which shares the shocking story of a local bourbon runner who made a killing during prohibition only to lose it all when accused of murdering his wife. Some say George was even the inspiration for The Great Gatsby. It's a Cincinnati story with all the intrigue of an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel. The summer season will run in a repertory format. Instead of offering one show and closing it before offering the next show, titles will overlap throughout the summer allowing theatergoers their choice of multiple shows in one weekend or the ability to come back to catch a favorite performance again.

Then in January, theatergoers can cure their winter blues with a musical that rightfully holds the title of "greatest movie musical of all time." SINGIN' IN THE RAIN will take the stage by storm, bringing hilarious comedy, wistful romance, and top-notch tap dancing to audiences of all ages. Add this winter show to your summer package to get the best price or grab single tickets for the whole family.