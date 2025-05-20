PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL Comes to Derby Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Derby Dinner Playhouse will open "Pinkalicious The Musical" on May 24, 2025 as part of their Children's Musical Theatre Series. Public performances run May 24, 31, June 2, 7, 14, 21, 28, 2025. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or purchase online.

Pinkalicious is a little girl who loves the color pink and wants everything to be pink. When she eats one too many pink cupcakes, her dream comes true and she turns pink! Watch as she and her little brother Peter, who secretly likes pink too, discovers how "one more" is too many. This delightful musical, based on the popular children's book, is filled with lots of music, hilarious antics, and still manages to teach the lesson, "You get what you get and you don't get upset!"

"Pinkalicious The Musical" is based on the New York Times best-seller written by Victoria & Elizabeth Kann and was also adapted for the stage by Victoria & Elizabeth Kann. The music was composed by John Gregor with lyrics by John Gregor, Victoria Kann, and Elizabeth Kann.

"Pinkalicious The Musical" is under the direction of Sally Scott and the cast will include Eliza Hallal as Pinkalicious, Shaquille Towns, Embry Thielmeier, Jillian Cain, and Lem Jackson. All public performances of "Pinkalicious The Musical" feature a kid friendly menu and are one hour in length. This production is most suitable for ages 3 - 12.

