LATE NIGHT IN LOUISVILLE to Premiere at The Kentucky Center

"Late Night Louisville" will premiere Thursday July 7 at The Kentucky Center- MeX Theater. Doors open at 8:00 PM Show Starts at 8:30 PM. Duration is one hour and a half. Late Night Louisville is a variety show featuring Louisville's and the region's best performers, actors, musicians and comedians.

The mission of Late Night Louisville is to bring awareness to Louisville talents and Louisville as a city for entertainment and the hope to inspire, educate and entertain people in Louisville and beyond. All Performances will be shared on social media and Amazon Prime after final edits.

The show will open with a short mixed media play "Calling Beirut" This is written and filmed part in Lebanon in hope to keep the conversation going on the explosion that happened on August 4th 2020 that shook the entire country and the trauma the Lebanese people have experienced.

The show will feature five acts, welcoming Griffytown and the charm of Bex and Katy their feature musical guests. The amazing Diane Wasnak, a physical comedienne who's performed for decades with Cirque de Soleil and who's been in multiple films from Los Angeles to Louisville. Hurricane Summers The Mistress of Mayhem and drag entertainer who's performed all over the midwest for decades, and the final act will feature Jacqui Blue and Isaac Poole husband and wife and brilliant multi-instrumentalists who's collaborated with Late Night Louisville on their first show at Tim Faulkner Gallery in 2017. The event is 16 & Over Tickets are $30