Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts to Return to in Person Instruction This Summer

Kentucky Performing Arts has announced that the statewide arts education program for high school students, the Governor's School for the Arts, will return to in-person and traditional instruction at the University of Kentucky this summer. One of many events and educational programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that started in early 2020, last summer's Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts was shifted to a successful online and non-traditional instruction.

The three week, arts-immersive program for rising high school sophomores and juniors across the state has for 34 years traditionally gathered hundreds of students on a Kentucky college campus to learn, collaborate and study various art forms. Students, educators and administrators have often noted the peer-support learning element of the program, with attendees connecting with like-minded peers and often leaving with new lifelong friends afterwards.

This summer, students will once again be able to learn in-person again, with numerous safety measures and protocols in place. Kentucky Performing Arts is working closely with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage cabinet and the University of Kentucky to ensure students are safe, with numerous safety measures in place. Safety protocols will include mask-wearing, social distancing, reduced room capacities, and omission of public-facing performances.

The tuition-free three-week program will take place June 27 - July 17, 2021. Student-artists from 43 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily online seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Three locations comprise the family of venues under The Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204

To learn more, visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org and KentuckyGSA.org