Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Comes To The Brown Theatre in October

The event is on October 20, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed Photo 3 2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 4 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates

Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Comes To The Brown Theatre in October

Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Comes To The Brown Theatre in October

An all-new national tour is coming Louisville, KY's Brown Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30pm which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.  Emily Marshall will serve as the tour's conductor. Today's announcement comes on the heels of the show's sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March. Preview the event here.

Tickets are on sale Friday, June 16 at 10:00AM at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

The film's music score was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I've ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers. The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman with a story by Lord based on the Marvel Comics, and produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for a theatrical debut June 2, 2023.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla.   For tickets and more information about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert please visit www.spiderverseinconcert.com.




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
Rufus Wainwright to Open the Louisville Orchestras 2023 - 2024 POPS Season Photo
Rufus Wainwright to Open the Louisville Orchestra's 2023 - 2024 POPS Season

The Louisville Orchestra in partnership with Louisville Public Media present Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic at The Louisville Palace on September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

2
Student Blog: What I Wish I Knew... Photo
Student Blog: What I Wish I Knew...

Hello again, readers! I hope you all are well! Happy summer vacation, to those of you who have completed your spring semester of school! As I have just completed my first full year of being a college student, I wanted to take an opportunity to reflect on the things I wish I knew before college. For most, college is the first time “adulting,” if you will, and that comes with a learning curve. The struggles I discovered this year and worked towards solving aid in my understanding of what it is to live, as I continue to discover more.

3
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: INTO THE WOODS at Tennessee Performing Arts Center Photo
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: INTO THE WOODS at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Tennessee Performing Arts Center? The star-studded cast is led by Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker’s Wife and the Baker respectively. They’re a real-life couple, so their chemistry is justly wonderful, but I cannot express how amazing their individual performances are as well.

4
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MOULIN ROUGE! at the Ar Photo
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MOULIN ROUGE! at the Aronoff Center

In 2001, Baz Luhrumann's film welcomed the world to the Moulin Rouge. The film is credited as part of the resurgence of movie musicals in the early 2000s, and continues to be an audience favorite. After whispers of a stage adaptation for years and years, the dream became a reality in 2018 with an out-of-town tryout in Boston.  Moulin Rouge finally opened on Broadway in the Summer of 2019, as an instant hit. That Broadway season was cut short in March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but when the season resumed in the Fall of 2021, it was nominated for 14 Tony Awards (winning 10, including best musical). The show finally embarked on its highly anticipated national tour in 2022.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Derby Dinner Playhouse (5/17-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Market House Theatre (6/01-6/17)VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You