Fortune Feimster To Perform At The Kentucky Center - Additional Show Added

Kentucky Performing Arts will present Fortune Feimster on Friday, December 17. Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster, is one of the busiest women working today. She can be heard every morning with Tom Papa on Sirius XM's channel 93 on their show, "What a Joke with Papa and Fortune" and hosts a weekly podcast with her partner, Jax, called "Sincerely Fortune".

Fortune's first one-hour special, "Sweet & Salty", is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for Best Comedy Special for the Critics' Choice Awards.

Fortune Feimster first became known as a writer and panelist on E's hit show "Chelsea Lately", and then starred as a series regular on "The Mindy Project" for Hulu and "Champions" for NBC. She has appeared on many TV shows including "Claws", "2 Broke Girls", "Workaholics", "Glee", "Dear White People", and "Tales of the City", as well as recurring roles on Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q" and CBS's "Life in Pieces".

DETAILS:

WHAT: Fortune Feimster - 2 Sweet 2 Salty

WHEN: Friday, December 17, 2021, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater

COST: Tickets start at $29.50. Presale begins on May 7 at 10 a.m. and public sale on May 11 at 10 a.m. at kentuckyperformingarts.org

FOLLOW: Visit Kentucky Performing Arts at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter