Comedian Jo Koy to Bring JUST KIDDING World Tour to the Brown Theatre

Due to overwhelming demand, Comedian Jo Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY. Pre-sale will begin Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00am, and tickets go on-sale Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00am. Ticket prices start at $49.75 and will be available to purchase at: 502-584-7777 and KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot, streaming worldwide NOW on Netflix. The comedian has finished the first leg of his Just Kidding World Tour, including shows in Australia, New Zealand and Philippines in addition to the added North American dates. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world. He has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. Koy pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Today with Hoda & Jenna, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Larry King Now, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.





