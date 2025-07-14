ALWAYS… PATSY CLINE is Coming to The Carnegie in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get lost in Patsy Cline’s music all over again in ALWAYS… PATSY CLINE. On stage July 25 – August 3, the musical celebrates the legendary country music icon and the unbreakable bond between two women. Based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with her biggest fan, this touching and humorous musical scrapbook blends classic hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight” with a story of loyalty, laughter, and love. Audiences are sure to be humming along and cherishing the enduring spirit of Patsy Cline!

A proud Kentuckian, Charlotte Campbell brings her critically acclaimed portrayal of country music legend Patsy Cline to the bluegrass state for the first time this summer. On Stage Colorado notes, "Campbell expertly belts out all the hits and some of Cline’s lesser-known songs... I could’ve closed my eyes and believed I was listening to the great musician herself.”

After taking audiences on a whirlwind adventure in The Carnegie’s 2024 production of HELLO, DOLLY!, Sara Mackie brings her humor, heart, and dynamic stage presence to Louise Seeger, the devoted fan-turned-friend of Patsy Cline.

Jenny Herndon, who appeared as Cynthia Weil in last summer's BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, is the standby for both Louise and Patsy. Herndon will play Patsy at the 2:00 PM performance on Saturday, August 2. The production is directed by Corrie Danieley with music direction by Steve Goers. A live band features prominently on stage.

Producing Director of Theatre Tyler Gabbard says, “Always… Patsy Cline is not only a tribute to Cline’s music and legacy; it’s a touching portrait of the friendship between two women who forged their own way. I’m excited to introduce local audiences to Charlotte Campbell, whose talent I first saw on stage a dozen years ago, and to welcome back Sara Mackie—one of Cincinnati’s favorite actors, and certainly one of mine.”

The design team includes Scenic Designer Tyler Gabbard (The Carnegie: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, HELLO, DOLLY!; The Children’s Theatre: THE WIZARD OF OZ, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), Costume Designer Charlotte Campbell (The Carnegie: SEUSSICAL), Lighting Designer Julie Cowger (The Carnegie: THE COLOR PURPLE, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, SEUSSICAL), Sound Designer Danielle Lobello (The Carnegie: THE COLOR PURPLE, SEUSSICAL; The Children’s Theatre: FROZEN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), and Wig Designer Maria Barnes.

Ticket and Performance Information:

When: July 25 – August 3, 2025

Where: The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41011

Run Time: 2 hours, including an intermission

Price: $18-$45

Purchase: Tickets may be purchased online at thecarnegie.com, by calling 859-957-1940, or in person from the Box Office.