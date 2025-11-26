Write Act Repertory Will Host Holiday Premiere Of One Acts PIECES OF DECEMBER

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Write Act Repertory has announced its third annual Holiday Express Festival called PIECES OF DECEMBER. A collection of 6 world premiere one-act plays written by various Write Act Repertory writers. Enter a world of the human holiday experience in this festival. Laugh, cry and rejoice in this human exploration of the holiday and winter season. To you from Write Act Repertory – Happy Holidays!

Produced by Write Act Repertory's Producing Artistic Director John Lant with Producer Darrin Yalacki, Pieces of December (Holiday Express 2025) is a one-act festival featuring 6 short plays. The show opens December 6 and runs through December 21, 2025. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Written by playwrights Susan C. Hunter, David Lvov, Thomas J. Misuraca, Dmitry Parkhomchuk, Abigael Peltonen, Jorge A. Pulido and Darrin Yalacki.

Directed by Susan C. Hunter, David Lvov, Laura Lineback, Dmitry Parkhomchuk, Abigael Peltonen, Jorge A. Pulido and Darrin Yalacki.

Starring Alicia Agramonte, Bruce Anderson, Lance Bagley, Allison Delaney, Lisa Eve, Katie Mary Garland, Sonja Hansen, Kimo Keoke, Mike Knox, Adam Kroksh, Michael Kulukundis, Ceci Laiche, Nneka, Jesse O'Freel, Marquice Perrera, Jack Searer and Ally Jo Williams.

Under the producing artistic leadership of John Lant since 2003, an award-winning producer and director of over 350 plays in LA and NYC, including 18 Off-Broadway plays. WRITE ACT REPERTORY has produced over 75 Mainstage and 200 original one-act plays in Los Angeles and New York City. Write Act Repertory currently has worked on Off-Broadway plays running at St. Clement's, Theater Row, MTC City Center, St. Luke's Theatre, Actors Temple Theater and ATA, in the heart of Broadway Theatre District. This company is dedicated to the development of original plays, lesser-known works by established writers, adaptations of classical-themed materials and musicals. Write Act Repertory also produces rarely seen works and unfinished musicals by composers who passed before their work was completed.