World Premiere of THE UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY to Play at the Zephyr Theatre

The world premiere of The Undiscovered Country: A Skeptic's Guide to The Afterlife, a Hollywood Fringe Festival Selection, is coming to the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Written and performed by Larry Davidson, the show is directed and developed by Heather Dowling. It is produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson and Soaring Solo Studios LLC. There will be a preview performance on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Regular performances are on Sunday, June 19 at 3:45 p.m. and Tuesday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase here. The production, recommended for ages 12+, runs about one hour.

While on vacation in Mexico, Larry Davidson was overcome by the apparent effects of food poisoning. Airlifted to a San Diego emergency room, he flatlined. However, he didn't stay dead. He came back to life. He did not emerge from the experience entirely unscathed. What he did have was a second chance at life.

In Hamlet, act 3, scene 1, Shakespeare speaks of death as "the undiscovered country from whose bourn no traveler returns." Shakespeare was wrong. Larry Davidson did, piercing mysteries that have befuddled mankind since time immemorial. In his new show, Larry portrays a full array of characters in a performance that includes magic and illusion, puppets (which are like no other puppets you've ever seen), and even some comedy. Now you can bear witness into what is a journey into the hitherto unknown realm of what lies beyond.

Writer-performer Larry Davidson was born in Brooklyn. He received a BA in Motion Picture and Television Production from UCLA and an MA in English Literature from CSUN. Following his studies at UCLA, he became a documentary filmmaker. He currently teaches film to high school students. He was a member of Dream Circus Theatre, for whom he served as performer, writer, lighting designer and stage manager, performing at Electric Daisy Carnival, Burning Man, and Lollapalooza.

Heather Dowling directs The Undiscovered Country. She is herself a celebrated solo writer-performer, winning Encore Awards at Hollywood Fringe Festival for her shows Unemployed....Finally and Fertile. She has been selected for Solofest and United Solo (off-Broadway) and also twice selected to perform at the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. She recently appeared on the NBC series This Is Us and is co-creator, producer and lead actor of a TV series currently making the festival circuit, Down the Middle.

Come see The Undiscovered Country: The Skeptic's Guide to the Afterlife. You just may find the answers to the questions you may have had about life and death. Once you've seen the show, you will certainly feel less apprehensive about what lies ahead.